This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

“If matcha tastes like grass, then I am simply a cow” is one of my favorite TikTok audios

and as I am beyond obsessed with matcha everything, I wanted to share my iced matcha latte

recipe. There are a lot of variations that I love to make such as strawberry matcha, mango

matcha, french toast matcha, but I always end up going back to my simple everyday

cold-whisked matcha recipe. This recipe is my go-to perfect iced matcha latte, it’s smooth,

refreshing, delicious, and just the right sweetness to matcha ratio.

What You’ll Need:

Oat milk (or any milk of your choice)

Matcha bowl

Bamboo whisk (preferred but you can use a handheld frother as well)

Ceremonial matcha powder (my favorite brands for matcha powders are Nami Matcha,

More Than Matcha, Matchaeologist, and the Matsukaze Yamamasa Koyamaen Matcha)

Maple syrup (for a touch of natural sweetness)

A cute cup (a cute cup just makes your matcha tastes better!)

Ice

How to Make It:

Sift the Matcha – I don’t measure my matcha powder exactly; I guesstimate based on how

strong I want my latte that day. I sift the matcha through a sieve into my matcha bowl to

avoid clumps and ensure a smooth texture. Whisk the Matcha – I pour a small amount of oat milk into the bowl and whisk it using a

bamboo whisk using an “M” or “W” motion, not a circular motion. If you are using a

frother, simply froth it until it becomes foamy. This technique helps create that perfect

frothy consistency that makes a matcha latte truly perfect. I keep whisking until it turns

nice and foamy. Assemble the Latte – Now you’ll take your cup, add in your ice, some oat milk, and pour

in your maple syrup. Assemble the Latte cont. – Then, I pour the whisked matcha over the top and then mix it

(it’s so satisfying to see it blend together) Enjoy! – My tried and true recipe for the creamiest, delicious, and comforting iced matcha

latte!

This recipe has never failed me and has quickly become my every day matcha latte

recipe, and if you think that you won’t like matcha this might change your mind! Whether you’re

new to matcha or a long-time matcha lover, this simple recipe is the perfect balance of earthy,

creamy, and sweet. So, if matcha does taste like grass, then I guess I really am just a cow.