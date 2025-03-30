“If matcha tastes like grass, then I am simply a cow” is one of my favorite TikTok audios
and as I am beyond obsessed with matcha everything, I wanted to share my iced matcha latte
recipe. There are a lot of variations that I love to make such as strawberry matcha, mango
matcha, french toast matcha, but I always end up going back to my simple everyday
cold-whisked matcha recipe. This recipe is my go-to perfect iced matcha latte, it’s smooth,
refreshing, delicious, and just the right sweetness to matcha ratio.
What You’ll Need:
- Oat milk (or any milk of your choice)
- Matcha bowl
- Bamboo whisk (preferred but you can use a handheld frother as well)
- Ceremonial matcha powder (my favorite brands for matcha powders are Nami Matcha,
More Than Matcha, Matchaeologist, and the Matsukaze Yamamasa Koyamaen Matcha)
- Sieve
- Maple syrup (for a touch of natural sweetness)
- A cute cup (a cute cup just makes your matcha tastes better!)
- Ice
How to Make It:
- Sift the Matcha – I don’t measure my matcha powder exactly; I guesstimate based on how
strong I want my latte that day. I sift the matcha through a sieve into my matcha bowl to
avoid clumps and ensure a smooth texture.
- Whisk the Matcha – I pour a small amount of oat milk into the bowl and whisk it using a
bamboo whisk using an “M” or “W” motion, not a circular motion. If you are using a
frother, simply froth it until it becomes foamy. This technique helps create that perfect
frothy consistency that makes a matcha latte truly perfect. I keep whisking until it turns
nice and foamy.
- Assemble the Latte – Now you’ll take your cup, add in your ice, some oat milk, and pour
in your maple syrup.
- Assemble the Latte cont. – Then, I pour the whisked matcha over the top and then mix it
(it’s so satisfying to see it blend together)
- Enjoy! – My tried and true recipe for the creamiest, delicious, and comforting iced matcha
latte!
This recipe has never failed me and has quickly become my every day matcha latte
recipe, and if you think that you won’t like matcha this might change your mind! Whether you’re
new to matcha or a long-time matcha lover, this simple recipe is the perfect balance of earthy,
creamy, and sweet. So, if matcha does taste like grass, then I guess I really am just a cow.