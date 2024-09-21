The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The lines between genuine and fake friendship often blur as we kid ourselves into believing each person has our best interest and that we found someone who complimented us.

What Lies in a Fake Friendship?

There are steps to the process. Deciding to discover whether you have a toxic friend is a decision within itself. Wouldn’t you rather live in blissful ignorance? There is something to lose on both sides. Lose a friend or lose honesty. Once you choose, you have to Look at the factors. What does that entail, you may ask:

You find the moment you began feeling off about friendship ( You would not be exploring this if you didn’t feel as though something missing)

Did they talk about you behind your back? If they are your friend, why would they have to foul mouth about you?

Have they withheld rumors/badmouthing they have heard from other people about you? Why would an actual friend decide not to tell you that someone is creating a bad reputation for you?

Is there healthy communication? Have they blamed you for something they never told you about? Did they inform everyone else before they informed you?

Who initiates conversations, hangouts, or texts? If you are constantly the only one, that might be an issue.

Do they mainly talk to you when they need a favor from you?

Do they tell other people about your secrets? Even if they claim it is an “accident,” if it has happened more than twice, is it?

These are only a few different possibilities of what a fake friend could be doing to you. There are two ways to go about this, depending on the severity of the situation. How many times has it happened? Have you confronted them about it? What was their response? Fake friends tend to make excuses for their actions or simply apologize but never change so they can continue with their behavior, and you have to be able to recognize when it is occurring so you aren’t caught in the same cycle.

What Happens Next?

There is no issue if a change is recognized and the friend begins treating you genuinely. However, if the cycle starts occurring, you can confront them about it, communicate your uneasiness in the friendship, and that you do not think you complement each other. Additionally, if that method does not match your general course of action, you can distance yourself from them slowly, ensuring you don’t necessarily ghost them. Still, you give yourself the distance you need from that individual. I hope fake friends aren’t something anyone typically experiences; it is painful finding out the true intentions behind someone you thought was a good friend, but if you do stumble upon a dilemma, consider each component and discover which path suits you the most.