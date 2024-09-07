Evolving Myself Into The World Of Languages

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

“Comment allez-vous?” mumbled my French teacher at the front of the classroom. It

translates to “How are you?” in English, but my mind couldn’t comprehend it. The

grammar, the accents, and the words of the French language baffled me. I was in eighth

grade, and my teacher was lecturing us about places in the world in French. All I could

think about at the time was the meal I would eat during lunch because I was starving.

Learning a new language was not my strong suit, as it required a lot of endurance and

determination. The daily routine of memorizing words and writing sentences made me

unmotivated to learn another language apart from English. However, learning French at

a young age made me a more intellectually capable individual. Going through the

vocabulary every day helped me develop a skill. I was able to comprehend material

beyond my native language.

Learning a new language, compared to the one you were raised with, has a variety of

benefits. It makes you more cultured, disciplined, and dynamic. By learning another

culture’s language, you expand your knowledge to a greater extent. As an individual, it

can make you more expressive toward other communities. Additionally, it can prevent

communication barriers, as you will know how to speak their language.

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills are imperative to have, and they can further

help you in your workplace. Whether in the field or the office, these skills are significant.

Whether you are a nurse, doctor, healthcare provider, or surgeon, these skills can

enhance your communication abilities. Traveling the world will be easier because you

are not limited to the confines of your own language. Your compassion and leadership

will grow due to your ability to understand the beauty of language. There are multiple

advantages to learning a new language. If you have the time and opportunity, why not

make yourself a more knowledgeable and wiser individual?