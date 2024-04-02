Delving Into The Art Of The Ordinary: Perfect Days

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before cutting to black, this film leaves behind a word. Komorebi A word expressing the warmth

and gentleness wrapped up in the imagery of sunlight filtering through the gaps of tree leaves. It

truly encapsulates the core of the film, which hinges upon the simplicity of finding joy in the

shadow of ordinary things of ordinary days. For most people, caught in the loud traffic of a busy

life weighed down by deadlines and responsibilities, this will feel like a breath of fresh air. It’s a

journey down the rabbit hole of a routine life that seems to be stuck in a loop from the outside

but is woven so carefully with an openness that lets the audience get lost in the feeling of

contentment that is etched into every scene.

This Oscar nominated Japanese slice of life explores the daily routine of Hirayama, a public

toilet cleaner living in Tokyo. The movie can be sectioned into four short stories, but it runs

smoothly as a whole, shown from the lens of an ordinary man reveling in the beauty of life even

amidst the small struggles that each day springs on him. We see Hirayama’s attention zoom in on

trees again and again, as he sits under them in the park every day during his lunch break to eat

the same sandwich as every other day. He takes pictures of the trees every time with just as much

marvel as the first time. Even when something new happens to him, be it his assistant quitting

without notice leaving him to cover for him, or his runaway niece tagging along with him when

he goes to work, or a stranger leaving behind pieces of paper in the public toilet to play tic-tac-

toe with him, he keeps living in that same routine, humble and quiet and at peace.

There’s a scene where Hirayama is standing across from his sister, who seems to be pitying his

blue-collar job, as she stands next to her chauffeured car. It’s a moment that’s gone in seconds, as

the scene continues with them talking about their ill father, but it leaves a mark. And therein lies

the beauty of the film. Even with others walking past him with an air of arrogance, pity, or

wariness, Hirayama stays true to himself, settling into the comfort of reading new books,

listening to music, and dining out. We also get to see him hard at work, with the camera panning

from angle to angle to portray his dedication to the craft- without a hint of resentment or

frustration. It’s a seamlessly pieced together tribute to workers who are shown so little

acknowledgement for the challenging roles they play every day.

Much like the canopy of leaves that Hirayama likes to take photos of, mundane jobs are not the

same all the time, even if they do look like it from an outsider’s point of view. They too have the

intricacies and nuances that everyone experiences in their own work, and it was refreshing to see

the film recognize that with so much depth. There are precious moments when Hirayama breaks

into tears or appear to be on the verge of crying, and they are intertwined with his moments of

utter contentment, a meaningful ingredient of the story that signifies how sadness and grief can

be embraced as part of the ordinary just as much as joy and comfort. The film is undoubtedly a

success with its unique way of telling a story without much of a plot, leaning more on the

strength of storytelling of the ordinary to make its point. And the story it ends up telling is the

kind that tends to stay with you even after the credits are done rolling.

Fun Fact: A notable part of the film is the various mentions of books and songs scattered

throughout its 2 hours runtime, and it makes for a really good recommendation list to refer back

to