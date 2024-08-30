Dealing With Stress as Graduation Looms Close

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

With exams and projects and work weighing down the days, it’s natural for anyone to struggle

with finding the time to take a breather. On top of that, graduation is rising just above the

horizon, and every planner now also has to factor that in with job applications and full-time

work schedules. But it’s just as imperative to deal with the stress that comes along with these

and invest in some much-needed self-care. Here are some ways to take a step back from all the

overwhelming workload to be a little kinder to your mental wellbeing:

Small scale travel plans/trips: Take a weekend to get away from the hustle and bustle of campus

life. Make a feasible trip to somewhere that’s close by, and if there’s a friend or family living

there to spend time with that’s even better. If that sounds like too much planning, simply go for

long drives or long walks, sometimes fresh air ends up all one needs to cool down.

Go to places and events: There’s always something fun happening round the corner. It could be

food festivals, concerts, live comedy shows or maybe even poetry readings; there’s bound to be

something out there for everyone. If that seems like too much to research about, there’s always

the option to go back to the basics and watch a movie at random with friends. Which brings us

to the next point.

Time spent with friends: Make laidback plans with friends without going overboard. Most of the

time making plans with friends end up being too elaborate and just adds to the stress of it all.

Sometimes it ends up being abandoned completely much to everyone’s disappointment. So,

keeping it spontaneous and simple helps to get everyone together and destress from real life

burdens. Simply watching a movie, or playing a board game over dinner can do the trick.

Pick up small hobbies: People are always looking for skills to build to navigate the competitive

job market. But they can also use that mindset to focus on their mental health. Taking up newhobbies can go a long way to lighten the weight on one’s shoulders. If painting or writing seem

too difficult to start with, one can always go for reading or sketching. If anyone wants to try

something new, they can look into glass painting or pottery classes. For a lot of people, baking

can feel recreational and refreshing.

At the end of the day, what matters is making time for oneself, in any shape or form. Self-care is

central to success. It helps rejuvenate the mind and makes it just a tad bit easier to tackle

everything all at once. So, for the next few months, as the post-graduation prep gets more

chaotic, try to make time for your comfort and peace as well. It’s a key ingredient to surviving

the extremes of student life.