Autumn Is Calling

Even though the sun continues to bring on unrelenting heat and the weather is in its 80s and 90s, we are officially in autumn. Regardless of how it feels, there are many activities and things to do to allow yourself to feel as if the weather calls for a scarf and boots. Here are a couple of things you can add to your autumn bucket list:

1. Go to a pumpkin patch.

The Dallas Arboretum has opened its annual pumpkin patch, and each year they have a different theme; this year’s theme is Mundo Mexico! It’s a fun place to walk around, take pictures, and it totally makes you feel all of the fall vibes.

2. Start making fall drinks.

One of the best parts about fall is the fun drinks that appear on a cafe menu, and sometimes making them at home can be even more fun. Some ideas include a salted maple matcha latte, a pumpkin spice latte, a cookie butter chai latte, or a cinnamon vanilla matcha latte.

3. Go to the farmer’s market.

Strolling through the farmers’ market, drink in hand while tasting the delicious food made by local vendors and farmers, is one of the best ways to spend this season. There are so many fascinating foods and items, and you are also supporting your local farmers and small businesses.

4. Make an autumn playlist.

Music always helps set the vibe, and curating a playlist filled with songs that make you feel like you are strolling through a road filled with trees that have changed their color may just be the thing that helps you get into the fall spirit.

5. Bake something fall-themed

Whether it’s a pumpkin pie or cinnamon rolls, baking a seasonal treat will fill your space with the aroma of fall as well as give you something delicious to munch on throughout the week.

I hope these things make it to your bucket list for this season, and hopefully they help you create some autumn-shaped memories to look back on!