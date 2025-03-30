The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, it can be challenging for us to have a lengthy and in-depth morning routine, especially with those 8:00 a.m. classes. However, a productive morning can set the tone for the whole day, and there are a couple of minor things that you can implement in your mornings to help with that. I’ve noticed that incorporating these five things into my mornings allows me to set an optimistic and prepared start to my day while bringing me the feeling of excitement as I look forward to my day.

1. Moments of Mindfulness

– Taking a minute or two to take a couple of deep breaths helps to stimulate your nervous system and relieve any anxiety that is contained within your body. While taking these deep breaths, practicing a little bit of gratitude already sets you to have a positive outlook toward your day.

2. Read for 5-10 minutes

– Reading can help ease any anxious thoughts you may be having, boost your mental clarity, and soothe your mind. It also could be a replacement for going on your phone in the morning; reading will help wake you up as it stimulates the brain. Choose a book or even an article that you enjoy reading, and you can even pair it with your morning matcha, tea, or coffee to make it more enjoyable for you.

3. Journaling

– I personally really enjoy the Five Minute Journal as it takes me less than 5 minutes to complete it, and it is a great way to practice gratitude and set your intentions for your day. You can also find many different journaling prompts or even free write in the morning to help release any stored worries or anxiety. Journaling for a couple of minutes is a great way to start your day as it helps alleviate stress and clears your mind to prepare you for the day.

4. Making your bed

– Making your bed in the morning boosts your sense of productivity and pride as you already accomplished a task. It also makes your room look much more put together and clean. The simple task can also motivate you to get another task done, then another, and so on and so forth.

5. Drink a Glass of Water

– Drinking a glass of water in the morning rehydrates your body after a night of sleep; it can also increase your energy levels for the day. Water will also help with body detoxification as it flushes toxins out of the body, increasing immunity levels.

These are just a couple of small things you can do to help improve your mornings and prepare you for a productive and positive day. You can adjust how long you do everything based on the amount of time you have in the morning and alter any of these to whatever suits you!