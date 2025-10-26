A Representation of Lies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A representation of a people uplifted by their stories, character, and power. Tentative to the trust and endearment of the people, by the people. Not just an occupation, but a duty. Not just an honor, but an oath.

What an oath- forgotten. Shredded by minor inconveniences, discoloring the representation of a people. Shredded by the small “sacrifices” one must make in difficult positions, insinuating an ill representation of the people. Ignited by transparent lies that are fed to the represented as truths.

What an oath- unbothered to be maintained. What a simple choice between person and duty when the morals of both have decayed. What once was a signature of great leadership and friendship has forever been tainted by the selfishness of a once honorable man. Not an ounce of faith left in its representation.

The Monarchy. The Presidency. The Government. The Power. Once placed in the hands of the people, but now occupied by the hands of the blinded. In the crimson-colored White House stands the most influential man in the world, with a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

How disappointing it is to witness executive orders disregarding the Constitution, which was written with the understanding of humanity’s imperfection. The intentional and unintentional harm that man can inflict across a nation that is devout to the democracy they hold on a pedestal. The beauty of the Constitution lies in its ability to amend. Its biggest flaw is the selfish hand that holds that power.

That selfish hand is, and will always be, shackled by the people, for the people. Restricted by the people’s stories, character, and power. An oath will be restored, not by those in power, but by those who put them there. A whisper of courage. What an oath restored. The power once occupied by the hands of the blinded will be reclaimed by the hands of the people.

What is the power of one man to the power of a united country?

The difference between an oath forgotten and an oath restored.