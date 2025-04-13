The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

(and what I thought about them)

If you watch any of my picks, let it be this one. “When Life Gives You Tangerines” is the perfect blend of bittersweet moments mixed with laughter and fun. You’re taken along a young girl’s life from Jeju Island in South Korea from the 1950s and follow her as she falls in love and creates a life for herself and her children. You go back and forth between her life and her eldest daughter’s life, both played by IU. For an immigrant daughter, this one hits you right in the gut with its discussions of familial guilt and responsibility. Every character has realistic complexity, and even the side characters are developed in a way where you’re also rooting for their lives.

As I was writing this article, I realized that both 1 and 2 are mainly set in Jeju Island. What a coincidence. To me, it is an excellent adaptation of the manhwa (Korean Comics), and I enjoyed watching this arc. This season represents a whole new level of necromancy and fights, and the animation was terrific. The music drags you in and really gets you hyped for the long-awaited Jeju Island Raid.

This one was technically a rewatch, but it counts. If you’re looking for an easy way into the Marvel Universe, this show is the best way to do it. It starts after the events of the first Avengers movie. You follow a group of SHIELD agents tasked with flying around the world to chase 084s, or objects of unknown origin. Oh, and they have to fight HYDRA along the way. This show embodies the found family trope in more ways than one

Invincible is so good for not being a superhero from either Marvel or DC, but I was extremely skeptical before I started watching it. However, I do think the animation has gone down in quality since season 1, but what it lacks in animation is that it makes up for in the stellar voice casting, with heavy hitters like Mark Hamill, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh. Season 3 ended with the departure of one of my favorite characters and an exciting fight sequence.

SPOILERS! It had a great ending, even though I was confused as to why everyone was mad at Grant for not picking Litia until her interview. Now I am a Litia supporter and a Juliana supporter. We support all women in this household. Now Grant and I have some talking to do about his music career. As much as I enjoyed this season, I found myself comparing this season to Joey Graziadei’s season many times. Joey set the bar high, and I just found myself not entranced by the clear producer-instigated drama.