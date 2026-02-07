4 Movies Everyone Needs To Watch When It’s Cold Outside

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moonstruck (1987)

‘Monstruck’ is a dreamy winter romance starring the iconic Cher and Nicholas Cage, set in New York City during the holiday season. This film does an ecstatic job at giving you the most whimsical and cozy vibes. Throughout this film, you’ll find a full moon glowing in the city’s streets, glowing Christmas lights, Italian bakeries, and candlelit dinners, all the perfect ingredients to create a magical New York winter. The film explores family dynamics and the emotions of aging, as well as navigating life when one feels hopeless. It leans into unexpected and messy love, and the feelings of being young again when life starts to feel bleak. And if you’re in the mood for a dramatic, desperate romantic confession, Nicolas Cage absolutely delivers. Moonstruck is the perfect movie to unwind to after a long and cold day.

Anora (2024)

Set in the colder months of Brooklyn, NY, ‘Anora’ paints a perfect portrait of being a girl in her 20s: young, chaotic, raw, messy, and navigating life, all while looking good doing it. If you’re looking for a film that encapsulates the feeling of neon signs, chaotic nightlife, club lights reflecting off of hair tinsel, and wearing a fur coat in the cold night air, this is it. This movie captures that electric and reckless energy of young adulthood. This film is the perfect movie to watch during a girls’ night if you want something chaotic, humorous, yet deeply emotional.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

If you’d like a movie to give you a scare, ‘The Sixth Sense’ is the way to go. This film’s eerie elements make it the perfect film to watch, hiding under your blankets. A beautifully filmed ghost story that guides the viewer through the complex motions of grief and acceptance. Beyond focusing on haunting spirits, this film explores the courage and empathy needed to face what scares you. A heartwarming friendship between a little boy and a psychologist trying to help him, both of whom learn and grow with one another in unexpected ways. This supernatural, blue, yet bittersweet movie creates the perfect blend of spine-tingling moments and warm ones, all packed together in one, ideal for a winter night.

Didi (2024)

Now this film may not be the obvious choice for when it’s cold, but a feel-good movie like ‘Didi’ will warm you up from the inside out. Set in sunny California in the early 2000s, it captures the awkward charm and nostalgia of growing up, featuring skateboards, camcorders, and Myspace, as well as the messy and complex emotions of being a tween. Following a Taiwanese American boy as he navigates the ups and downs of friendships, flirting, self-discovery, and a household that doesn’t always understand him, the film beautifully balances the heavy emotions of isolation, innocence, humor, and love. Didi is a heartfelt coming-of-age story that feels nostalgic, relatable, and warm, a perfect combination for when you want to watch something gentle yet soul-stirring.