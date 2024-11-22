Your Sad Music May Be (Part Of) The Reason You Keep Getting Sick  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The battle of the running noses is in full swing this fall, and no matter how hard one tries to avoid the sicknesses running rampant, at the end of the day we are only as good as our immune system decides to be. However, one strange way to try and prevent sickness may lie within the music one chooses to listen to on a daily basis. Music can play a role in the literal mind-body connection, and too much sad music can have an effect on physical health.

So, What Makes Music ‘Sad’?

Much of music composition relies on the tempo, whether the song is played slow or fast. Looking at two tempos, there is grave: one of the slowest, translating in a more literal sense to slow and solemn. Allegro, on the other hand, is a faster tempo and actually translates to cheerful and lively. One of these two sound much more mournful just by definition, and it has been found that music with slower tempos can lead to negative emotions.

Lyricism also plays an important role in the overall categorization of music, and lyrics of sad music typically exacerbate the negative emotions one experiences in life: unrequited love, feelings of alienation, heartbreak, depression. You know, “auroras and sad prose”. Tempo turns into only a minor factor once lyrics are added. It has been found that the melody of a song played little role in contributing to negative emotions, but when lyrics were added there was a significant swing towards more depressive feelings rather than a positive effect. Even upbeat melodies with sad lyrics were still considerably high on the depressive ranking. So… Good Luck, Babe!

The Correlation Between Music and Mental Health

It’s no secret that music is a powerful tool, both in self-introspection and social connection. Listening to sad music leads to reflective behavior, which can be both a positive and a negative, depending wholly on the content of the thought. Ruminating over how an argument from two years ago could have ended or thinking about that one time an ex-partner said you were the light of their life, can become an emotional stressor. Jeff Buckley lied, it’s over. Thinking too much about the past can lead to emotional distress, whereas grounding oneself in the present and the future can be much more productive and beneficial to quality of life. Listening to sad music and wallowing all the time can become a psychological stressor. While stress in itself is a biological response, part of what keeps us alert and aware of our surroundings, chronic stress can deplete your body’s white blood cells: which are one of the body’s first lines of defense against illness. This long-term depletion of white blood cells leads to a weakened immune system, thus making you more easily susceptible to infections and illnesses.

To note: I am not a doctor. If you feel physically ill, turning off Phoebe Bridgers will not help you.

How I Find Temporary Comfort in Sadness

Sometimes, listening to that particularly sad song that resonates with you can be less isolating. For me, those songs are always fluctuating, but I find myself returning to my roots with artists like King Krule, Radiohead, and Beach House. All three are haunting and ethereal in their tones but have a depth that seems to swallow you and all of your worldly concerns into a dark abyss. In some ways, they’re almost like a lullaby, but instead of pacifying these feelings, they invite you to explore the root of the sadness being experienced.

As the saying goes, too much of a good thing can be a bad thing, and choosing to spend all day everyday with sadness ringing in your ears can be a detriment. It is important to at the very least have options to switch up the music from soul crushing to mellow.

Albums That Double as a Wellness Shot

During this very humid fall, and really anytime I find myself in a slump, I enjoy listening to a lot of free-flowing sounds that feel very organic in their composition. Nothing too jagged or melodically “rough”. “Waltz for Koop” by Koop and “Moon Safari” by Air, have few lyrics but are perfect as a backing track for your walk to class or when you need to study. Quite frankly, sometimes it’s nice to not subconsciously focus on lyrics if you’re a song analyzer like me. “Moon Safari” is a bit more electronic, while “Waltz for Koop” relies on more traditional jazz standards and instrumentals to create the perfect blend of crisp cool sounds that still feel like the warmth of the sun on your face.

Whether you choose to listen to something new or continue on the path of what is known and respected, music is a powerful tool, and you are ultimately responsible for and in control of what you turn on. As the sick season comes to its peak with the upcoming holiday travel, protecting both my physical and mental health is very important, and I should think twice before starting my day with Mitski’s “I Bet on Losing Dogs”.