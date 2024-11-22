This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter.

Throughout history, women have been at the forefront of political changes, overcoming immense challenges, societal obstacles, and changing norms. Despite centuries of exclusion from formal political power, women have reshaped the political arena and have laid a foundation for future generations of women to follow in their footsteps. Today, the political landscape continues to be enriched by the leadership, vision, and resilience of women.

From the brave suffragists who championed the right to vote to today’s trailblazing leaders who continue to shatter glass ceilings, women in politics have not only transformed societies but have also paved the way for future generations of leaders.

The Struggle for Political Representation

Historically, women were systematically excluded from political participation. Their voices were silenced in the public sphere, and they were denied the right to vote or hold office. However, the early 20th century saw the rise of the suffrage movement, where women like Susan B. Anthony in the United States, Emmeline Pankhurst in the United Kingdom, and Clara Zetkin in Germany fought relentlessly for women’s right to vote. Their courageous activism efforts, despite facing imprisonment and ridicule, truly secured political rights for women.

Susan B. Anthony was a leading figure in the American suffrage movement. Through her tireless efforts and leadership, she helped to lay the groundwork for the eventual passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920, granting women the right to vote. Prior to her, Emmeline Pankhurst founded the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) in 1903, and Clara Zetkin became one of the most important leaders of the socialist women’s movement in the late nineteenth century. Their legacy in the fight for gender equality continues to inspire activists and female leaders today.

The success of the suffrage movement marked a significant turning point, but it was only the beginning. Women had gained the right to vote, but they still were unable to reach political offices. Yet by the mid-20th century, women were running for and holding political office in increasing numbers.

The Emergence of Female Political Power

The rise of female political power has truly been a transformative journey, with these leaders beginning the formation of reshaping global civics.

Eleanor Roosevelt

Eleanor Roosevelt was the longest serving First Lady of the United States during her husband Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four terms in office (1933-1945). After her husband’s death, she continued her political work as a diplomat, activist, and champion for human rights. As a delegate to the United Nations, she played an influential role in drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, cementing her legacy as a key figure in global advocacy for equality and justice.

Sirimavo Bandaranaike

The first woman to serve as a head of government was Sirimavo Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka, who became the world’s first woman to be elected prime minister in 1960. Since then, women have steadily broken barriers, assuming key political roles across the globe.

Shirley Chisholm

Shirley Chisholm made history in 1968 as the first African American woman elected to the United States Congress. As an advocate for racial and gender equality, Chisholm became the first woman to run for the Democratic nomination for president in 1972. Her campaign slogan, “Unbought and Unbossed” encapsulated her unwavering commitment to fighting for marginalized communities, proving that the path to political leadership was not restricted by race or gender.

Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi served as Prime Minister of India from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. In 1971, she was convicted of electoral corruption, yet that same year, she authorized India’s military intervention in Pakistan to support the creation of Bangladesh—a bold move that not only bolstered her popularity but also propelled her Congress Party to a decisive victory in the 1972 national elections. She was still prominent in leading her country through a period of economic and technological transformation.

Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher was the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. She was known for her firm conservative policies and strong leadership during a time of political and economic upheaval. From 1979 to 1990, she led Britan and earned the nickname “The Iron Lady” for her unyielding stance on issues, such as the Falklands War and her economic policies, which transformed the UK’s economy and global standing.

Golda Meir

Golda Meir, Israel’s first female prime minister, served from 1969 to 1974, and was known for her leadership during the Yom Kippur War. She was one of the vital founding figures of the modern state of Israel and made significant contributions to its early development.

Angela Merkel

From 2005 to 2021, Angela Merkel was the first female Chancellor of Germany, making her one of the longest-serving political leaders in Europe. Merkel’s calm and pragmatic approach to leadership earned her global respect, especially during the European financial crisis, the refugee crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Her commitment to European unity has left an impactful legacy in both German and global politics.

These women, along with countless others, have demonstrated the capacity of female leaders to not only govern but to also influence global politics and shape the future of their countries. Yet, even with these milestones, women still make up a minority in top political positions worldwide.

The Continued Struggle: Women in Politics Today

In recent years, the visibility of women in politics has grown significantly. Female politicians like Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, Kamala Harris of the United States, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and Ursula von der Leyen of the European Union have risen to the highest echelons of political power. These women are not just symbols of gender progress but are also leading nations with empathy, intelligence, and diplomacy.

Jacinda Ardern has garnered global praise for her leadership, particularly in response to the Christchurch shooting in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Her decisive leadership style, combined with her ability to connect with people, has made her a model for women in politics.

Kamala Harris made history in 2020 as the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first woman of South Asian descent to be elected vice president of the United States. Her election represents not just a political victory but a breakthrough moment for women, especially women of color, in the highest offices of government. In 2024, when President Joe R. Biden announced he was not seeking reelection and endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris as the next Democratic nominee, she was confirmed as the Democratic nominee for president of the United States in Aug. 2024. Though she did not win the 2024 presidential election, she still is a powerful figure and an amazing inspiration for many women across the globe, and her efforts truly have made an impact like no other.

Women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice, have also made lasting contributions in the legal and judicial realms. Ginsburg’s work in advocating for women’s rights, gender equality, and civil liberties has had a profound impact on the legal landscape of the United States and inspired generations of women to pursue careers in law and public service.

Ursula von der Leyen, the first female president of the European Commission, has overseen a series of major initiatives, including the European Green Deal and the EU’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. Her leadership shaped the future of the European Union.

Despite these achievements, women remain underrepresented in political offices globally. According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, women make up just 26.9% of the world’s national parliamentarians as of Jan. 2024.

The Legacy and Impact of Women in Politics

The growing presence of women in political leadership is not just symbolic; it is transformative. Female political leaders bring unique perspectives to governance and policymaking. Their experiences and priorities often differ from those of their male counterparts, leading to more inclusive and comprehensive policies on issues such as healthcare, education, reproductive rights, and gender equality.

The legacy of women in politics is not just about the trailblazers of the past; it is also about the next generation of female leaders who are emerging today.

The Journey Ahead

While significant progress has been made, the road ahead is still long. Women around the world continue to face challenges in gaining political power, from societal norms that discourage female leadership to outright political violence and intimidation. However, as more women rise to power and influence, they continue to break down barriers and redefine what is possible.

The increasing representation of women in politics offers hope for a more inclusive, just, and equitable future. Women in politics are not just changing laws; they are reshaping cultures, pushing back against patriarchy, and creating a world where future generations of women can more fully participate in shaping the political landscape.