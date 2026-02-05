The Resurgence Of Victorian Gothic Media And Its Parallels To Our Current World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Adaptations are nothing new in the film industry, with many films on the big screens just being classics retold. In 2025, an especially dark and haunting pattern emerged in these reimaginings. Victorian Gothic media has taken over our screens and we can’t look away, but why now of all times? Though it may seem like nothing more than eerie visuals, the resurgence of Victorian gothic media is very telling of our response to the current world we’re living in.

What is Gothic literature?

Gothic fiction is a broad genre made up of a multitude of works that all share a similar vibe and characteristics. The genre deals with themes of morality, philosophy, evil, and more, and is marked by its ominous settings. Whether it’s an abandoned mansion in the middle of the woods or a misty field under the gray sky, these works transport readers to unsettling worlds.

The genre was born in the late 18th century after the publication of The Castle of Otranto by Horace Walpole, the first gothic novel that deals with supernatural thrills and dark romance. Renowned writers such as Mary Shelley, Edgar Allen Poe, and the Brontë sisters took the genre all the way into the 19th century with classics like Frankenstein, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” and Wuthering Heights.

Subgenres like gothic horror and gothic romance began to form, giving a new light to the genres we have always known. Rather than jump scares and visual tricks, the genre grips readers with “forbidden desires, haunted pasts, obsessive love, religious corruption, fear of the unknown, and the presence of doomed souls.” This immersion into storytelling allowed readers an escape from the perils of the Victorian era.

Political and societal significance in the 18th and 19th centuries:

When readers lifted their heads from the pages, their world was shrouded in chaos. From the immense changes that came from the Industrial Revolution, to the shift from religious authority to trust in science, and rapid technological advancements, it was a lot for people to take in. Not to mention, the start of rapid environmental damage that arose because of this industrialization made the situation no better.

These people were in times of fear, social collapse, political instability, and more — It is no surprise that readers felt seen when reading literature that felt so personal. Gothic media had the power to evoke feelings of passion and depth for people who felt like the world was crumbling around them.

Gen Z’s love for dark romance and yearning:

The deep emotions portrayed in gothic media feel romantic and passionate, something that many Gen Z’ers long for. In such a digital-focused society where dating apps thrive and in-person interaction becomes increasingly difficult for young people, the desire that is portrayed in gothic media is rare to come by nowadays. Many internet users crave the yearning and tragic devotion that gothic fiction portrays so well, which is why its resurgence makes complete sense.

Audiences have had enough of cheesy rom-coms. Tragedy doomed romance, and obsession are what keep viewers hooked. We saw this with Guillermo Del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein, where the idea of the mad scientist, personification of innocence, and forbidden love were all at play. And come Feb. 13, audiences will be sat in theaters to get the passionate, haunting, and intense experience that is Emerald Fennell’s take on Wuthering Heights.

Greater political symbolism:

With its rise during dark times in the 18th to 19th centuries, its resurgence during such a tense and chaotic time as now is very telling. The feelings of isolation, oppression, and ‘not belonging’ that many young adults express nowadays are all common themes within gothic literature. There are even particular gothic works that seem to be directly related to the issues our world is currently facing.

Just to name one, Guillermo Del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein and its discussion of morality versus scientific advancements is reminiscent of the current struggle with AI technology and the damage it has to our planet and creative ability. A tool created by humans that has so much power to the point where it has been taken too far sounds oddly familiar.

While gothic influence exists in many of the arts, it is important to dig deeper as to why it may be making a comeback. The trends that resurface in pop culture and on the internet aren’t always coincidental, as much as they may seem to be. As the genre returns with its modern twists, the foundation of gothic media remains the same, and is just as timeless.