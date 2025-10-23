Spooky, Fun, and Free: Halloween Events for College Students in St. Petersburg 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is officially Halloween season! However, for college students in St. Petersburg, FL, midterms are the real horror. When you’re mortified about passing exams and keeping A’s up, it’s easy to brush off recreational activities because they don’t seem as important as achieving a good grade. Although that may be true, it is important to schedule some fun to de-stress, and seasonal festivities are a great way to pursue this goal. So, if you can pry yourself away from your lecture notes, here is a list of Halloween events taking place next week in St. Petersburg.

The Haunted Fest at the St. Pete Pier

If you enjoy the nightlife and retro aesthetic of the Castle, the Haunted Fest, taking place on Oct. 31 through Nov. 1 at the St. Pete Pier is the perfect place to Boo-gie all night long. The event’s main feature is the EDM music being performed, with the two most notable artists being Disclosure and Rezz.

Disclosure, a production team of two British brothers, Guy and Howard Lawrence, created a hit electronic album titled Energy in 2021. After it generated many listeners, the group was asked to join the DJ-Kick Series, a collection of DJ mixes established by !K7 records for artists who represent music as an art. This mix is one of the longest-running and most respected in the world, so being asked to join often feels like an accolade to musicians. With almost at 1,000,000 fans on Instagram and a record label who already loves their music, they are unlikely to be disappointed this holiday.

DJ Rezz, a Canadian Ukrainian artist, has risen in popularity due to her unique blend of minimal tech and ominous, mid-tempo bass — perfect for the occasion. One of the best things about her is that she is an extension of her work. She is just as funky as the music she produces, performing in bright red hypnotic glasses on every live stage. Luckily, if you were thinking about attending, but have already made plans for Halloween, her set is on the second and final day of the event. So, you don’t have to miss the action or cancel any of your friends!

The event has potential for great music, but ‘haunted’ isn’t in the name for no reason. There will also be spooky decorations, fog machines, and creepy cocktails. Not to mention, costumes are highly encouraged by the venue.

Halloween Fest Hosted by the University of South Florida (USF) St. Petersburg

If you are a USF St. Petersburg student, and don’t have reliable transportation, the University is putting on their own free Halloween Fest on the evening of Oct. 30! The event will also be perfect if you want to spend the holiday with the ones you love most, hate being jumped scared, or can’t justify spending the money. With over 20+ sponsors running the Fest, there is a vast variety of activities to enjoy. Some of those include, the Duck Derby, the Not-So Haunted Library, face tattoos/painting, making butterflies, scavenger hunting, and so much more. If you can’t find something Halloween enough for you here, you won’t be anywhere! Last year, the event pooled over 1,300 attendees.

Halloween on Central Avenue

Central Avenue is downtown St. Petersburg’s liveliest place with local shops fitting into every nook and cranny like Tetris. To strengthen the unity and energy even further, the police department will be shutting down all vehicular traffic for 22 blocks on Central on Oct. 31, to allow for a safe and free street festival.

Unlike the other festivals mentioned, there are pet-themed events such as wiener dog racing and dog costume contests. Don’t leave your animal behind when they can celebrate too!

Additionally, for all my fellow foodies out there, 100 food trucks will be lined up throughout your walk ranging from international cuisine, sweet treats, vegan food, barbecue, and tacos/burritos. Even a picky eater with a chicken tender and fry diet would thrive here.

Finally, if you want to participate in spooky season events, but fear socialization or get overstimulated easily, there will be designated quiet areas for those needing to recharge their social batteries.

Overall, there is a reason for the season! Whether you’re a night owl ready to dance like Pennywise at the Haunted Fest, a student on a budget looking for free fun at USF’s Halloween Fest, or a foodie and animal lover strolling through Halloween on Central — St. Petersburg has something for everyone this Halloween. If you can, enjoy these activities. This could be just the trick to de-stress, but don’t forget, you also get treats!