Spookiest Southeast College Towns To Visit This Halloween

As the countdown to the spookiest day of the year begins, so do the Halloween and fall bucket lists and Pinterest boards. From hayrides to pumpkin picking, there are so many fun activities that come with spooky season — but it can get repetitive very quickly.

As college students in the south, the hype that comes with ‘halloweekend’ is real, but it doesn’t help when we see the fall festivities thrive up north with the chilly weather and change of seasons!

Through it all, us southern college students make the most out of what we can, and what we do have are loads of spooky towns! The Southeast United States is flooded with deep-rooted history, and with that, comes haunted tales and places that have been passed down for generations.

Here are the spookiest college towns in the Southeast that will make your fall trip worthwhile:

St. Augustine, Florida

Being the oldest settlement of the United States, the ghost stories and haunted tales are seemingly endless. Founded in 1565, the old architecture and artifacts that are spread throughout St. Augustine are almost haunting enough.

The city’s Flagler College places you in a Haunted Mansion-Esque experience, with beautiful art that lines the ceilings and rooms. Originally known as the Ponce de Leon hotel, built by Henry Flagler in 1888, the now college is associated with many ghost stories kept alive by its students.

The most infamous is known as the legend of “The Gray Lady,” who is believed to be the ghost of Flagler’s wife. You may come across her as she will often “linger in a stupor, her gaze distant…body hidden under a long flowing gray cloak.”

Some other notable "haunted" places within the city are the lighthouse, haunted by the ghosts of the Pittee sisters as well as the Old Jail, frequented by ghost hunters due to paranormal activity sightings. The city makes for the perfect Halloween trip for University of Florida students, only being about 2 hours away!

Savannah, Georgia

Considered one of the United States’ most haunted cities, Savannah has extensive history of bloody battles, the yellow fever, mystery, and more. This leads many to believe it is a hub for the paranormal, with countless ghost stories shared by its people.

There are many tales told about The Colonial Park Cemetery in Savannah, with it having been first opened in 1750. Home to around 100,000 dead people, there are many without headstones or that were pushed over to build sidewalks and streets. It is believed that the “total disregard for the dead is another reason for the…paranormal activity.”

Rene Rondolier is a well-known name around those parts, as it is believed his ghost continues to roam the cemetery. It is believed he was a monstrous looking man, hung after his killing of some young girls. People claim to have spotted a “towering silhouette…suspended among limbs,” near paths or the rear of the area.

The Pirate’s House, one of the oldest buildings in the city, and The Marshall House are just two more of the other various haunted spots that reside in Savannah. While many travel far and wide to experience the spooky city, Savannah College of Art and Design students are smack in the middle, immersed in history and ghost stories!

Charleston, South Carolina

The oldest and largest city in South Carolina, there is none other than Charleston! Founded in 1670, it holds history as a seaport “filled with stories of restless spirits,” making it a fitting travel destination this Halloween.

One of the city’s most celebrated sites is The Dock Street Theatre, considered by many to be haunted. Constructed in 1809 as a hotel and rebuilt in the 1930s, it became the first theatre of Charleston.

Out of the countless ghosts that have allegedly been spotted, Junius Booth and Nettie are the two that come up the most. It is rumored that Booth performed at the hotel before it became a theatre and that Nettie was a prostitute who has been spotted “gliding around aimless” in the building.

Other haunted sites consist of the Magnolia cemetery and the legend of Annabel Lee, The Pink House, and the Provost Dungeon. University of South Carolina students can bask in these spooky tales that lie just 2 hours away!

Cahawba, Alabama

Alabama’s original state capital was founded in 1819 and had its downfall into a ghost town after the Civil War. After having lost the title as the capital to Tuscaloosa 7 years after the war, people abandoned the town, and by 1900, structures had burned, collapsed, and more. The eeriness of the ghost town makes it the perfect vibe for the spooky holiday season.

The “New Cemetery” in the town is considered the most haunted site, as visitors have reported hearing “children laughing and playing in the woods.” Despite many searches, no real children have ever been found, making the sightings all the creepier.

Pegues’ Ghost is the most popular ghost tale of the town, marked by the sightings of a “large white, luminous ball,” that floats and darts around those that pass by. This orb is believed to be the ghost of Colonel C.C. Pegues who was killed in battle.

While the site makes for a great environment for Halloween, visitors are only allowed to stay after hours on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. Despite this, the town is just as eerie during the day, making it the perfect destination for Auburn University students who are just 2 hours away.

Whether it’s a trip out of state or in your own, these are just some of the countless haunted and spooky college towns to add to your list. Dive into the haunted tales that the Southeast United States has to offer for a change this Halloween!