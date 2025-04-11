Shallow Processing Vs. Deep Processing Learning  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Would you rather study for one hour and learn effectively, or spend five hours with minimal results? We’ve all heard the phrase “study smarter, not harder,” but what does studying” smarter” actually mean? My professor, Dr. French, shared resources on how to study effectively, and I’ve utilized some of them in my studying time too.

Before I learned more efficient study methods, I used to study however I felt like it. I would switch between studying and scrolling on my phone, rely on flashcards to memorize definitions, and always cram before exams. I would study for five hours, thinking I had done everything I could, yet when the exams came, my results were still just average.

After I watched informational videos on how to study effectively, I realized that the way I studied was due to my misconceptions about learning. I thought I was keeping myself engaged and interested by doing multiple things at once but research has shown that human is bad at multitasking. Engaging in multitasking can lead to cognitive costs, such as reduced attention span, impaired memory, and increased stress levels. So now I use the Pomodoro Technique to study instead of multitasking. Moreover, I now know that it’s better to space out study sessions instead of mass learning in one day.

Shallow Vs. Deep processing

The instructor mentioned that there are two levels of processing information: shallow processing and deep processing. At shallow levels, information is processed superficially, without meaning or association. At deep levels, information is represented by its meaning or by visual imagery.

For example, using flashcards to remember vocabulary definitions is shallow processing. Unless the goal is purely short-term memorization, the shallow processing learning technique is very inefficient. With this method, you tend to have shorter and inefficient recollections of the information. At this point, one important question to ask yourself is: am I just trying to pass the test, or gain something from the class? If your answer is the latter, deep processing learning techniques are more useful. To achieve deep processing while studying, focus on four key principles:elaboration of the information, comparison, personal relevance to the concept, and appropriate retrieval and application.

Deep Processing Study Strategies

Generate questions

After I finish reading a chapter or reviewing a section of the notes, I have found that generating questions based on the material can be helpful. A good question should either help you compare, link connections to another concept, or make it personally relevant to you. One website I use that generates questions for me automatically is NotebookLM. It is a website developed by google to help you study material better. It can generate study guides and quiz questions for you based on the material you uploaded to them. The only inconvenience of NotebookLM is that you must sign up for their membership after you run out of free trials.

Retrieve and use informations

The best way to retain information is through active recall. I’d practice recalling key concepts without notes and applying them in the way that my teacher would test me. Afterward, I checked my accuracy to identify gaps in my understanding. I use the professor’s PowerPoint to mock-teach the imaginary class in my head without notes, then jot down concepts I forget to review later.

Tips on reading textbooks

If your major requires extensive textbook reading, you know how tedious it can be to go through 10–20 pages before each class. Instead of diving straight in, there are more effective ways to approach textbook reading. Everyone has their own reading style, but here’s what I find helpful when tackling large amounts of material. First, I skim the section by reviewing the headings and subheadings to get a general idea of the content. Then, I read the introduction and conclusion to understand the main points. When taking notes, I summarize the information in my own words rather than copying it directly. As for highlighting, I focus on key concepts and any details that show similarities or distinctions between ideas.

In the end, effective studying isn’t about spending more time but using the right strategies. By focusing on deep processing, avoiding common misconceptions, and using the right techniques, I have improved my retention and understanding. Learning takes effort, but with proper application, studying can be more efficient and meaningful. With finals approaching, I hope everyone achieves the grades they’re aiming for!