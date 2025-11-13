Our Harbor, Our Responsibility 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Original photo by Daria Whetstone

The University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus is known for one major feature: its harbor! As USFSP students, we can all admit – that while we chose it for several reasons, our waterfront view was the real decision maker. Whether you enjoy being close to a research hub (like me as a marine biology major) or just love strolling by the peaceful water, the harborside really makes USFSP what it is. Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love strolling along the seawall hoping to catch a glimpse of a funky fish, dolphins, or the fan favorite — manatees! However, these delights cannot be enjoyed without discussing the history and current state of Bayboro Harbor.

As appealing as our harborside offerings are, there is an unfortunate lack of campus infrastructure to support this area. As it currently stands, there are only two tables available right next to the seawall (not counting the Edge as it is farther from the water), a few benches and rocking chairs. Picture this; you urgently need to study but want to sit outside with a waterfront view. Luckily enough, you chose a campus right on the water so you can do just that! Unfortunately, upon heading out to the Harborwalk you find that the table under the shade is taken, leaving you with the table in the sun – albeit with a better view! While this may not seem like a huge deal, the state of these tables is abysmal. The table in the sun referred to above is in a state of disarray. Last spring semester, it was in pristine condition with all 4 benches intact. As it currently stands, there is only one seat that can be used as the other three have been broken and left unrepaired. Here’s the kicker – this last bench is the bench that faces the wall with your back to the water completely. If you are someone who does not frequent the harborside for your studying needs, this might not appear concerning. However, to someone like me (who would sit outside on the waterfront everyday if timing allowed it), this is incredibly depressing.

Not only has the university not replaced these benches, but the features of these tables that are meant to make it more functionable for students on the go are currently inoperable. For modern university students, outlets are a must-have particularly for long study sessions. Clearly the university had this in mind when they built these tables, as they have outlets on each side of the post. For the past year, these outlets have been defective for both tables. Even worse, the light feature would be incredibly beneficial for students who work best at night or outside — especially as daylight saving causes the sun to set at 6:00 PM — but these have been inactive in the same fashion as the outlets. While Duke Energy invested $48,000 on campus to replace these solar-powered study stations, no major strides have occurred since their announcement in July 2025. We can only hope that we see these changes implemented soon! On a positive note, the Student Green Energy Fund hosted a restoration project, on November 7th, 2025, in which student volunteers came together to replant native vegetation on Bayboro Harbor beach in lieu of invasive species previously removed. Change cannot happen overnight, but with enough students who care for our campus and its environment, positive improvements are inevitable.

Another issue plaguing Bayboro Harbor is a long history of pollution and water quality concerns since its creation in the early 1900s. Its complex background begins with its dredging and immediate pollution. The resuspension of sediments from the excavation in turn releases giant plumes of buried contaminants. As if this was not detrimental enough, the creeks feeding into Bayboro – Salt Creek and Brooker Creek – and subsequent runoff from the over industrialization of the surrounding areas continue to spell disaster. In the dredging of Bayboro Harbor, developers’ sights were set on the nearby waterways to shape the landscape into less of an eyesore, and into a revitalized hotspot for commercial interests. To make the harbor and marina into the ideal location for yachts to come and go, Salt Creek and Brooker Creek were morphed to accommodate the developer’s needs. Both were dredged, straightened, deepened, and filled depending on where they saw fit. In this process, water quality was tanked, and land set aside for industrial pursuits began to leach pollutants into Salt Creek. From oil storage tanks, ensuing oil spills, industry abandoning the area after tarnishing it, and the successive deterioration of adjacent neighborhoods, Salt Creek was ravaged by its own history. In doing research for this article, I discovered an endless stream of unforeseen problems affiliated with the harbor. USFs own Dr. Thomas Hallock details the systemic racism and rifts in the St. Petersburg communities that haunt the history of Bayboro Harbor and Salt Creek; and how we cannot begin the recovery process of these environments without first acknowledging our past.

Further, beyond the creeks and runoff lies another, often overlooked culprit: the storm drain. A network of storm drains continues to funnel untreated water, containing a myriad of pesticides, fertilizers, sewage, and more, into one of the largest drains in the city and straight into Bayboro. Each storm sends a new wave of pollutants, contributing to the ever-persistent problem. The addition of the USFSP Water Goat is meant to mitigate the gallons of water and subsequent pollutants. Walking along the Bayboro seawall, students often see debris and litter caught from the drain in the water goat; However, the simple matter is that there is still too much leaching into the water.

In its winding history, Bayboro Harbor has been a host for countless stories, from developers to community members to university students. If we all want to protect not just the campus’ aesthetics but also the environment and its inhabitants, we must acknowledge the past and present. While it might be disheartening to find a tale of such destruction right outside our doors, it is up to us and the community to enact the change we want to see. So, if you want to continue watching dolphins and manatees swim through the harbor, make sure to think of what it takes to protect their habitat. If you find yourself lost as to how you can help, you can always turn to the Student Green Energy Fund, or even the university itself. Change cannot be enacted without the support and concern of everyday individuals. My final piece of advice is to enjoy what the harbor has to offer, learn from its history, and prepare for manatee season (November through April)!