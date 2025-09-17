My Top 5 Fall Season Shows and Movies 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As much as I love the summer months, each year without fail I impatiently await the “ber” months for the fall season to commence. While I believe that fall festivities should begin mid-August, waiting for September through November makes the season feel a bit more festive. Since Florida does not exactly “feel” reminiscent of fall weather until late October (if we are lucky), there are countless activities to bring the spirit of the season to us. My personal favorite way to kick off the Fall celebration is to curl up with a fluffy blanket, grab a cup of hot chocolate or tea (make sure to turn the AC below 70 first…), and put on a selection of the coziest fall shows and movies. Now, these are not the typical “horror” Halloween fall recommendations, but they do encapsulate the season for me. Without further ado, let’s get into my personal top five fall shows and movies to get prepped for fall even though it is still 80 degrees outside!

It’s The great pumpkin, charlie brown (1966)

Would this really be a “Fall Movie Recommendation List” if It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown was not on this list? The answer is absolutely not! Fall and this film are practically synonymous, you cannot say its officially fall until schools across the nation put this on for their students. From ages six to 11, I knew fall purely in relation to this film. This timeless treasure is a peaceful, nostalgic animated film that is perfect for setting the mood of the season.

Beetlejuice (1988)

It would be disrespectful to Beetlejuice himself if this hit didn’t make at least my top 5. I know this is not a “cozy” film, but personally I can’t get into the season without putting this spooky, slightly demented, and downright hilarious movie on. This film intro has a kick of pure fall, settling into the cozy New England countryside, rustic architecture, and crisp autumn scenery (For those of us in Florida, that don’t get to see much of this). Much of the film exudes a bit of a darker, horror-esque aesthetic but it manages to maintain the fall spirit exceptionally well. From its gothic visuals to its pumpkin color palette, Beetlejuice radiates fall energy, the perfect mix of creepy and cozy. Besides, who could get through the season without a Tim Burton movie? They’re crafted with the perfect mix of spooky charm, and cozy nostalgia to bring autumn to the screen.

Agatha all along (2024)

You might be wondering, what in the world is a Marvel series doing on this list? Well, the answer is pure bias. Last fall when it premiered, I binged this show probably 6 times throughout October. This is on the spookier side too, but the spookiness is what makes it perfect for the season. It’s gothic, eccentric, and plays into several tropes that make it a perfect binge-watch for fall. In this spooky, witchy miniseries, be prepared for a journey down the Witches’ Road and make sure to have a few tissues.

Little women (2019)

This Greta Gerwig masterpiece is the essence of warm fall nostalgia. Fall is marked by changing colors, leaves turning warm shades of yellow, orange, and brown, and this film’s color scheme brings that to the big screen (or a laptop screen if you’re like me). Each scene is gorgeously created to push the narrative of the film but is so reminiscent of nature in fall. The way Gerwig tackles this complicated story also makes it a great film for the fall. Its themes of feminism, choice, independence, ambition, and the everlasting endurance of family are sure to make anyone feel inspired and uplifted, especially college students

Over the Garden Wall (2014)

This eccentric, whimsical animated show takes the cake for the coziest, most uplifting, and nostalgic way to get festive for fall. We follow two young brothers, Wirt and Greg, through The Unknown; a forest full of twists, turns, beasts, talking birds, and the pumpkin people of Pottsfield. The autumnal colors, the nostalgic warmth of the art style, and all of the kooky characters, places, and monsters introduced throughout the show’s short run makes it an amazing watch to settle into the spirit of the season. Don’t get me started on the soundtrack! Just the “Prelude” is the best introduction into fall anyone could get. It balances that eerie Halloween vibe impeccably with the classic fairy tale warmth.

Bonus: Abbott Elementary

This comedy created by and starring Quinta Brunson is honestly not what comes to mind for most as warm, cozy,

autumnal vibes. However, for me this is a nice bonus to this list. New seasons have been premiering around the fall months for its four-season long run, and it’s become a fall ritual to watch it throughout all the “-ber” months. Abbott Elementary is the kind of comfort comedy you want to curl up with: lighthearted, hilarious, and full of warmth.

I cannot recommend these shows and films enough, whether you watch them in the fall or not! Fall might not always show up in the weather forecast here in Florida, but it always finds a way onto my screen. Hopefully this list inspires you to grab a blanket and make your own fall traditions with a watchlist that captures the magic of the season.