Mangroves on the Road to Recovery: One Year Later

As the anniversary approaches for two of the most destructive hurricanes to hit the Tampa Bay area since 1921, it is a notable time to reflect on Hurricane Helene and Milton’s long-lasting impacts on the area. Nearly one year ago, two devastating storms hit the Sun Coast shorelines just mere weeks apart. In their wake they left dramatic storm surges, massive damage, and unfortunately a high death count. Although damage to people’s homes tends to be at the forefront of our minds, nature takes a brutal hit as well. The pieces of nature that are especially overlooked are the shoreline buffers and nurseries lining Tampa Bay, the mangroves.

Despite it being nearly a year since, the havoc left in the hurricane’s wake still lingers throughout the storm-impacted area. Homes stand abandoned, flooded and damaged beyond repair, and although beaches and parks are mostly back to normal, some areas will be in disrepair for years to come. Mangrove forests took a brutal hit during the 2024 hurricane season, with one of the healthiest protected sites in Sarasota Bay losing nearly half of its canopy. Mangroves are the first line of defense when it comes to storm surge, coastal erosion, and hurricane brute force once landfall is made. They also shelter juvenile fish, crabs, and birds, making them nurseries for Florida’s coastal ecosystems. As a safe haven for both its inhabitants and everyone who lives near the coastline, it is vital that these fragile systems are protected.

Think of Fort De Soto, a local treasure among Pinellas County residents that was ravaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Helene brought in treacherous storm surges and repairs could not even be assessed before Milton doubled down on the catastrophic damage brought to this park. Fort De Soto is entirely made up of beaches, trails, and most substantially, mangrove forests. While the park is entirely operational once more, some areas are still in a state of indefinite disarray like the seawall near the fort. However, the mangrove system that supports the park was and is its saving grace. The storm surge and loss observed would have been irreversible if not for the mangroves protecting it.

Yet not every coastal area was so fortunate. In a survey by Sarasota Waterkeeper and the Mangrove Rangers, mangroves were estimated to be 90% wiped out largely from the 2024 hurricanes. This loss represents an ecological crisis and a reminder of the delicate balance between human safety and natural resilience. The executive director of Sarasota Waterkeeper, Abbey Tyrna, stated “If it wasn’t the mangroves that bore the brunt of the winds from our hurricane season, then it would have been our homes,” Unfortunately, since these mangroves took the full force of hurricane winds, some sites saw substantial loss even in old-growth trees. Luckily, the Mangrove Rangers are here to stay for several years to come. Organizations like the Mangrove Rangers and the Tampa Bay Estuary Program are involved with plans and movements to research protect mangroves. Local government, nonprofits, and citizen groups are stepping in to aid both people and ecosystems, with recovery funds targeting shoreline restoration and mangrove replanting.

Recovery is a long road for the Tampa Bay area, with no end yet. However, things are looking brighter. For residents, the scars left by Helene and Milton remain, but there is a growing sense of hope for the area. Areas battered by the 2024 hurricane season, like Fort De Soto, are on the path of healing. Shoreline habitats are slowly recovering, and mangrove seedlings are taking root with new growth coming in all the time, there is promise in the mangroves ability to rebound. Despite what was lost, the mangroves stood strong against the assault and served as a shield to inland homes and properties. The mangroves stand as guardians of the coast and symbols of resilience in the face of destruction.