South Korea singer and rapper, Jennie, recently released her debut album on Mar. 7 after leaving her previous company, YG, and forming her own company, OA. If this doesn’t ring a bell for you, I’m sure you’ve heard one or two songs from her group Blackpink.

Ever since Blackpink discontinued their individual contract with YG, each member has been working hard on their solo career. Rosé released one of the HIT songs “APT” which featured Bruno Mars; Lisa had “Rock Star” and “New Woman” with Rosalia; Jisoo focused more on her acting career with the newly released k-drama Newtopia.

Jennie has been releasing awesome songs here and there, but this first solo full album carries a significant meaning for her career. It means that she has more autonomy and freedom to express who she is individually compared to being in a group. The album Ruby consists of a total of 15 songs, with six music videos and five collaborations with artists like Doechii and Dua Lipa. You can see how much thought and effort Jennie put into this album and although I’m not a professional musician or artist, here’s my two cents about Jennie’s new album Ruby.

The album Ruby has songs that vary across different music genres, so there might not be an obvious theme or story when you first listen to the album. But as Jennie said in one of her interviews, the song “Zen” would be a good starting point to understand what she tries to convey in her album. “Zen” represents her attitude, which to me is “I can’t be defined, I am unlimited.” The word Zen is a Buddhism concept that, in short, describes the state of self-actualization and enlightenment. It is the state in which one is at peace with the inner self and the outer world. In the music video you can see Jennie as a powerful figure that is very sure of herself, like nothing can shake her.

In my opinion, “Zen” is a state that can only be reached by spending sufficient time alone. It’s more than just knowing who you are as a person. It’s also standing firmly in who you are and being your own supporter and believer. This shows how much self-exploration Jennie has done in her journey as a solo artist. The songs “Mantra” and “Like Jennie” are more than just catchy lyrics and cute melodies—they reflect Jennie’s attitude toward self-empowerment. Beyond that, she aims to inspire women to embrace their own strength. “Like Jennie” is a powerful anthem showcasing her uniqueness and irreplaceability. However, Jennie once considered naming the song “Like Blank,” allowing fans to insert their own names, emphasizing that everyone is unique and irreplaceable.

Beyond self-empowerment and a positive mentality, Jennie also showcases her versatility across different musical styles. From her hip-hop collaboration with Doechii “ExtraL,” to the R&B vibe of “Handlebar (feat. Dua Lipa),” she proves her ability to adapt and experiment.

As she expresses in “Zen,” her style defies the definitions people place on her: “Nobody gon’ move my soul…my aura….my matter.” Ruby offers a delightful listening experience, and as her first independent album, Jennie undoubtedly reveals more of herself than ever!