Jack Schlossberg: A Modern Kennedy For Our New Generation 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter.

For decades, the Kennedy name has been synonymous with American politics, progress, and a certain undeniable charisma. From John F. Kennedy’s visionary leadership to Robert Kennedy’s impassioned advocacy for civil rights, the family’s legacy has long captivated the public imagination.

But today, a new Kennedy is stepping into the spotlight—not just as an heir to this iconic dynasty, but as a force of his own: Jack Schlossberg.

Who He Is: The Next Generation of a Historic Legacy

Born John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg, he is JFK’s only grandson. While the weight of his lineage could have been an overwhelming burden, he has embraced it with a refreshing blend of intellect, humor, and modern sensibilities that make him distinctly relatable. Instead of coasting on his family’s name, Jack has carved his own path—one that proves he’s more than just a historical footnote.

After earning a degree in history from Yale University, Jack took a different route than many might have expected. He explored the tech industry, worked in environmental advocacy, and even wrote opinion pieces that showcased his sharp political mind. Eventually, he found his way to Harvard Law School, positioning himself within the next generation of legal and political leaders.

Jack’s presence in the public eye is markedly different from that of his predecessors. Unlike the polished, stoic personas of many public figures, he exudes an authenticity that resonates deeply with younger audiences. Whether he’s posting a quirky selfie, making a witty remark on social media, or engaging in passionate discussions about policy, he understands the language of our digital-first generation. He isn’t afraid to be himself—an admirable quality in a time when many politicians and public figures meticulously curate their public images.

Why He’s So Important to Gen Z

In an era where young people are increasingly disillusioned with traditional politics, Jack Schlossberg represents something rare: a leader who is both accessible and deeply committed to change. Unlike many members of political dynasties, he does not lean on nostalgia or family reputation. Instead, he uses his platform to advocate for important issues that matter to Gen Z—climate change, voting rights, social justice, and economic equality.

While figures like his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have diverged from the core values that once defined the Kennedy name—championing controversial and often misleading views—Schlossberg remains true to the ideals that made the Kennedys an enduring symbol of hope and action in American politics. His public engagement reflects the very qualities that Gen Z craves in leaders: authenticity, accountability, and a willingness to fight for tangible change. What makes Schlossberg particularly incredible is that he truly embodies the original Kennedy spirit: a call to service, a belief in collective progress, and a deep moral commitment to the greater good.

Unlike many politicians today who appear out of touch with younger voters, Schlossberg understands the struggles of Gen Z because he has grown up in the same world of uncertainty, rapid social change, and institutional distrust. He knows that this generation is not just worried about the future—it’s actively fighting to shape it and he speaks to young people in a way that feels genuine. He understands the frustrations of a generation that has grown up in an age of political turmoil, economic instability, and climate crisis. He isn’t just speaking about these issues—he’s actively engaging in them. Whether it’s advocating for policy change, calling out political misinformation, or using his platform to amplify pressing concerns, he demonstrates a level of involvement that resonates with young voters who are tired of performative activism.

His ability to bridge the gap between historical political legacies and modern activism makes him a compelling figure for a generation that demands authenticity and action. He reminds young voters that the Kennedy legacy was never just about charisma and showing-off—it is about courage, service, and the unwavering pursuit of justice. In staying true to the original Kennedy ethos of public service and justice, Jack Schlossberg is emerging as a leader uniquely positioned to inspire the next generation. His commitment to activism makes him so much more than just another name in a famous family.

The Future: What’s Next for Jack Schlossberg?

Jack Schlossberg represents something rare: a bridge between the past and the future. He carries the Kennedy legacy with pride, yet he refuses to be confined by it. He is forging his own path, proving that leadership today isn’t just about name recognition—it’s about authenticity, intellect, and an unwavering drive to make a difference.

As we look to the future, it’s clear that Jack Schlossberg is not just a Kennedy by blood, but a leader in his own right. Whether he chooses to run for office or continue his advocacy work outside the political sphere, one thing is certain: he’s already a figure worth watching—and one that our generation can truly connect with.