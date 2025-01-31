Here’s What President Trump Did in His First Executive Orders of 2025 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter.

Since Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, major changes have begun to unfold. True to form, Trump wasted no time in reshaping key federal policies, with a focus on issues that were central to his campaign. On his first day in office, he issued 26 executive orders, signaling swift action on his priorities. Here’s what went down during his first few days in office:

Diversity, Transgender Rights, and Civil Rights



President Trump’s first executive actions of 2025 marked a decisive return to his stance on diversity, transgender rights, and civil rights. He reversed Obama-era protections for transgender individuals, particularly in healthcare and military service, and terminated federal mandates on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives. Furthermore, he is also requiring that the U.S government recognize two genders only – male and female, on passports, visas, Global Entry cards and all other forms and documents, and in all programs and communications.

This has been met with widespread condemnation from LGBTQ+ advocates and civil rights organizations, who view these actions as a direct assault on the rights of marginalized groups. The emotional toll on affected communities is significant, amplifying feelings of marginalization and vulnerability.

Federal Workers and Government Structure



Trump’s policies also reshaped the federal government. The administration moved to reduce the size of the federal workforce, cutting funding to several agencies, and centralizing power within the executive branch. These moves were framed as efforts to streamline government operations and eliminate wasteful spending, but they also put DEIA federal workers under the pressure of job cuts and uncertainty. U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) acting director Charles Ezell sent a memo to agency leaders ordering them to place all employees of DEIA offices on paid administrative leave no later than Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. This created an atmosphere of fear and instability within federal agencies, leaving many employees feeling as though their missions and careers were undermined. The morale of those in public service plummeted, shaking the foundation of a government designed to serve its people.

Immigration Reform



President Trump’s executive orders on immigration in 2025 are perhaps some of the most emotionally charged. The president reinstated strict border policies as well as ramped up the powers and authority of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency responsible for enforcing immigration laws. In turn, significantly reducing the number of refugees and asylum seekers allowed into the country. For families already living in the U.S. under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the fear of deportation has become a daily reality once again. He also ordered for a redefinition of birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment, which would assert that a child born in the U.S. is not a citizen if 1) the mother does not have legal immigration status or is in the country legally but only temporarily and 2) the father is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident. The order forbids U.S. agencies from issuing any document recognizing such a child as a citizen or accept any state document recognizing citizenship.

As a result, the emotional strain on immigrant communities has been overwhelming. Parents wonder if they’ll be separated from their children. Students face uncertainty about their futures in the U.S. The repercussions for families torn apart by these policies are devastating. For many, Trump’s immigration orders feel like an attack on their identities, as if their contributions to the nation are no longer valued. These actions reignite a painful conversation on the role of immigrants in America, and the heartbreak felt by those whose lives are deeply tied to the immigrant experience remains central to the narrative of this executive order.

Climate Agreement Exit



Another implemented executive action was his plan to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement. This move was not only symbolic of Trump’s skepticism about climate change but a direct rejection of global efforts to address one of the most urgent issues of our time. Environmentalists, scientists, and activists rallied against the decision, condemning it as a death sentence for future generations.

The emotional response was swift—particularly from young climate activists who had spent years fighting for climate action. The idea that the U.S. would take a step backward in the battle for a sustainable future was felt deeply by those who had hoped that the global community would come together to combat climate change. With Trump’s decision to exit the agreement, communities at the frontline of climate change—particularly coastal and low-income communities—were left grappling with the harsh reality that their livelihoods and futures were being threatened.

International Trade, Business, and the Economy



The economic landscape of the U.S. changed drastically under President Trump’s 2025 executive actions, which focused on reshaping trade policies to favor domestic businesses. Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs on foreign goods and renegotiate existing trade deals sent shockwaves through global markets. While Trump supporters hailed these moves as necessary steps to protect American workers and industries, critics warned that these actions would lead to higher prices on everyday goods and hurt small businesses.

Healthcare



Trump’s actions on healthcare in 2025 focused on dismantling the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and introducing sweeping changes to the nation’s healthcare system. The president signed executive orders that rolled back Medicaid expansion and reintroduced work requirements for beneficiaries. These changes disproportionately affected lower-income individuals and those with preexisting conditions, further exacerbating the divide between the wealthy and the working class. He also aimed to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization(WHO), direct the White House Office of Management and Budget to stop future transfers of U.S. money to WHO and order the secretary of state to end negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

For many Americans, these healthcare policies have been a cruel blow. The emotional weight of potentially losing affordable healthcare coverage has left families feeling helpless and vulnerable. As medical costs continue to rise, millions worry about their ability to receive essential care. The rollback of protections for vulnerable populations has sparked protests from across the country, with people taking to the streets to fight for their right to health and wellness.

Other Executive Orders



Foreign policy and national security have been central to Trump’s executive actions in 2025 so far. His administration has reaffirmed its commitment to an “America First” agenda, focusing on bolstering national security by expanding military operations abroad and increasing defense spending. This policy has been paired with a more isolationist approach to foreign diplomacy, as Trump seeks to renegotiate international agreements that he believes do not benefit the U.S. Furthermore, perhaps one of the most controversial aspects of Trump’s executive actions in 2025 is the reinstatement of the federal death penalty. This move has reignited the debate over the morality of capital punishment in the U.S., with some arguing that it serves as a necessary tool for justice, while others view it as a symptom of a deeply flawed criminal justice system.

Lastly, The Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, remains a contentious issue in 2025. Trump’s executive orders to pardon around 1,500 rioters from prison and his continued narrative of a “stolen” 2020 election have deepened national divisions. For those directly impacted by the riot, the emotional scars linger, while others see these actions as attempts to undermine democratic processes. This unresolved crisis continues to polarize the country, leaving its future uncertain.

The Path Forward

As Trump’s executive actions continue to shape the nation, Americans are left grappling with the emotional consequences of these policies. For some, it feels like a return to a more secure and prosperous America. But for others, the new direction feels like a betrayal of everything this country has stood for.

No matter where you stand on the political spectrum, one thing is clear: the actions of President Trump in 2025 have changed the course of American history. Whether these changes will lead to a stronger nation, or a fractured one, remains to be seen.