Getting Into The Holiday Spirit: A Guide From A Snowbird Who Misses Christmas Up North 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter.

Summer in St. Petersburg, Florida, is an unmatched experience, with the gorgeous beaches just a few minutes away, downtown livelier than ever, and endless food spots to check out. The palm trees, bright colors, and beachy tourist areas alone are enough to immerse you in the essence of summer.

With winter approaching, it would be nice to feel the holiday spirit with a change of weather, but this is Florida. Without any snow falling or leaves changing color, it might feel difficult for some to get the cozy winter experience that we hear in songs and see in movies.

I’ve looked back a ton on my own childhood winters growing up in New Jersey and New York and the family activities I did which allow me to relive that cozy feeling even today. If you are someone struggling with getting into the Holiday spirit, here are some ideas, events, and wintery spots in the St. Pete/Tampa area that can help you feel the holiday spirit you’ve been missing!

Winter wonderland festival

Calling all USF students: Join Her Campus’ Winter Wonderland Festival at the St. Petersburg Campus for an evening full of holiday cheer and endless memories to be made! At the USC Lawn there will be tons of fun activities such as candle and ornament painting, puppy crafts, giveaways, a photobooth, and so much more! It’s first come, first served, so stop by on Dec. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. to enjoy the festival with appearances from Rocky the Bull and the Puppy Love club. The holiday spirit will surely come alive at the Winter Wonderland Festival!

Ice skating

While we may not see snow sprinkling outside our windows, we can transport ourselves to a winter wonderland through ice skating! It’s an opportunity to get your winter clothes out and feel the cold that we don’t experience often here in Florida. It’s also lots of fun trying to get the moves right and falling here and there, whether it be with family, friends, or partners!

The Clearwater Ice Arena is open year-round, and they have specific sessions for public skating that can be found on their calendar. If you’re looking for a skating spot that has extra activities alongside it, the Winter Village in Downtown Tampa is the perfect spot! Along with their outdoor ice-skating rink, there is a hot cocoa station, a snow machine, and local vendors that you can take a look at while you enjoy the view of the riverwalk. It’s only around for a limited time until Jan. 5, so make your way over to feel the Holiday spirit!

Movie night

There are so many holiday classics that capture the essence of winter that some may long for in these warmer states. What better way to welcome December by cuddling up with loved ones and watching a nostalgic holiday movie? It doesn’t just end there either; Bring along fuzzy blankets, matching pajamas, winter drinks and snacks, and you’re all set! If you want to get out of the house, there are even scheduled movie nights, each starting at 5:30 p.m., coming up at our local parks:

Dec. 7, Huggins-Stengal Field – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Dec. 14, Pinellas Pioneer Settlement – Elf

Dec. 21, Vinoy Park – The Grinch

Holiday lights and displays

Something beautiful about the holiday season is all the decorations and pretty lights that line the neighborhoods and cities. Grab your wintery drinks and your loved ones to take a stroll through the local neighborhoods and parks that immerse you into the holiday season with all their ornamentation. St. Pete’s own North Straub Park, South Straub Park, Pioneer Park, and Pier are all showing off their holiday lights from Nov. 30 to Jan. 1. This experience will truly make you feel like the star of your own Holiday Classic!

Coffee Shops

While coffee shops aren’t tied to the holiday season, there’s something about a warm seasonal latte and a cozy, ornamented café that brings out the essence of winter. Luckily, Downtown St. Pete has so many unique cafés that create the desired holiday experience. Blush Tea and Coffee is having their 4th annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 14, where you can grab your holiday coffee and stop by the different vendors while you’re at it! Black Crow Coffee, Foxtail Coffee, and Sugar Baby are just a few more spots where you can enjoy the café and try out their seasonal drinks to be reminded of your favorite holiday treats. An honorable mention is Crislip Café; Their cozy décor and warm colors combined with a freshly baked pastry are very reminiscent of stopping by to keep warm at a café in New York.

The holiday spirit can come from many outlets unique to each person. Even under the sun and the shade of the palms, it’s still possible to enjoy the winter vibes with the endless events and activities in the area!