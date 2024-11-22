The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music is so ingrained in our culture that one note can instantly remind us of any iconic TV show, movie, or pop culture moment. It’s wonderful when you think about how many scenes you can be reminded of with a single note. Harvard scientists studying music found that it plays a role in universal experiences. It’s a vessel for humans to deepen our connections with each other-with its incredible ability to make people from all over the world feel the same thing. When I was in Miami, at any kind of celebration, as soon as “Hotel Room Service” by Pitbull came on everyone was on the dance floor having the time of their lives. “My Girl” by The Temptations brings serenity to those with or without a lover. Our ears are hit with thousands of little details: the stacking of harmonies or the guitar’s pause. They all work together to translate any and every human emotion.

People enjoy celebrating together, and it’s no surprise that with new pieces of music coming out, there would be a desire to see the artist perform their craft. Concerts have become a way to band together and celebrate what brings people so much love. Concerts bring an interesting angle when it comes to the experience of music. It’s an opportunity for the artist to truly bring the music to life, crafting choreography, coordinating the lights, and making sure everything is tuned just right. For the fans, fighting on Ticketmaster, coordinating the perfect outfit, and keeping their voices primed to scream at the top of their lungs is all part of the experience. The earliest recorded concert that charged for tickets was one held in 1672 by John Banister in his home. A much more intimate venue than what we see today. Thanks to streaming, artists are now able to reach a much wider audience, and concerts are held at arenas and stadiums. The former can hold 5,000-20,000 and the latter can accommodate 30,000+ people. With this large audience music can reach more people than ever before.

Every year, when my Spotify wrapped comes out, it logs that I spend thousands of minutes on the app, listening to as many discographies as possible. However, being able to hear these songs live for whatever reason seemed like such a distant reality to me. It was when Taylor Swift announced “The Eras Tour” that I decided that I was no longer letting the opportunity to hear the music which brings me so much life pass me by. Unfortunately, I had never used Ticketmaster in my life. I got super confused and lost my place. While devastated I realized that there was no reason to give up and surely, I could find a seat somewhere. So, I scoured every reselling site and found a ticket that was at the end of my budget and snatched it. Albeit, the seat was not great, and then it clicked that I was going alone. The concert was in Tampa, and I was familiar with the city, so I wasn’t worried about that. However, it was a sold-out show, and I had never been in that type of environment. I was lucky enough to run into a friend, but she was on the opposite side of the stadium, so I wiggled into my seat all alone. Admittedly, I did feel lonely because the people around me had come with friends or partners. But as the show started, it really clicked that we were all there together. I received a friendship bracelet from the girl behind me that I still wear to this day! There are also so many fun fan traditions that emphasize you’re all in this together. Like clapping twice after the first line in the “Fearless” bridge or screaming “you forgive, you forget, but you never let it…go!” during “Bad Blood”. Any feeling of isolation completely dissipated as the music flowed into my ears and through my heart. You’re just filled with admiration for everything. Admiration for Swift for putting on such a show, and the fact that so many people can be brought together out of love. It’s truly a beautiful thing.

After that night, it became my goal to go to any concert I could. I went to underground events with my friends all around the city, and there is nothing like hearing the strumming of a guitar in front of you or the way every drum beat vibrates your chest. Soon I decided that my next target was Maggie Rogers. Her last tour was completely inaccessible to me, and a show in Miami was the perfect opportunity. Luckily, tickets weren’t such a hassle, and I managed to get pit seats! I also coordinated with some friends and this time I wasn’t going to be “alone.” She was so dynamic on stage; it looked like a second home for her. There was a fan who organized a little project and had given out pink slips of paper for us (the fans) to put over our flashlights while she sang “I Still Do”. I was left in awe when I looked up and saw pink everywhere. It was such a nice way of making the night just as special for Rogers as she had made it for us. There was a moment during this when the crowd was silent, and I decided to shout out “We love you, Maggie!” and the crowd erupted in cheer. Knowing that we were able to show an ounce of the love we felt for her and her music was so special. There are so many hours that go into putting a show together. It’s a small gesture but the whole crowd banding together is so telling of how easy it is to come together through the love of that artist.

My latest concert experience was seeing Cigarettes After Sex. My friends and I bought tickets for the show on a whim. I heard some of their bigger hits like “Apocalypse” and “K”. But what really sold us on them was one of the raunchiest lyrics we had ever heard, and the fact that they described their music as erotic lullabies. We figured it’d be a fun adventure and drove to Orlando to see them. What we were met with was the most enchanting night ever. Everything was specially curated by the band to completely immerse us in the experience. Instead of an opener, there was a pre-concert playlist with music from Selena, 21 Savage, and even a Britney Spears and Ginuwine remix of “Toxic”! The set was completely black and white Even the video had a filter on it. When Greg Gonzalez starts singing you are just instantly taken aback at how identical he sounds to the record. His voice was transporting us to another dimension, and the only thing that mattered was the music. Honestly, I could’ve done a better job at learning the lyrics beforehand but turns out it really doesn’t deter from the experience. I feel like there’s usually so much anxiety around knowing all the lyrics as if they were the key to this other world. But so much work was put into creating the perfect atmosphere that there wasn’t a single opportunity for you to feel out of place. You know exactly what the music is saying to you, even if you don’t have all the words down yet. The whole experience felt like a love letter to the fans. A thank you for wanting to join them in their world. That’s exactly what they did, take us with them on a fantastical journey.

What I’m trying to say here is: go to that concert! Even if you’re alone or don’t feel like you’re the perfect fan. Having that love for music is the perfect and only reason you need to be there. It’s mystical to see the exchange of love between artists and fans. For 2-3 hours there is nothing more important than the melodies of the songs. All the voices come together as a symphony of adoration because we are all here together. Unity is the only way to describe the sentiment across the room. The last thing you will feel is alone, so get out and enjoy the music!