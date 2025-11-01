Cancelled Costumes: Cultural Appropriation on Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about the feeling when you think to yourself “I know that one,” to costumes at a Halloween party. It’s the best time to put your creativity to the test and show out — but when do ideas cross the line into being plain offensive?

Cultural appropriation is an issue that is often seen on Halloween out of ignorance or lack of or respect for other cultures. Nothing about wearing someone’s culture as a costume screams “it” girl. Instead, it just feeds into issues that are larger than Halloween.

What is cultural appropriation?

Taking it way back to the 1940s, cultural appropriation is defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as “the unacknowledged or inappropriate adoption of the practices, customs, or aesthetics of one social or ethnic group by members of another (typically dominant) community or society.” In simpler terms, it happens when people from a dominant culture take elements from a marginalized culture without understanding or respecting their meaning.

How is cultural appropriation emphasized on Halloween?

While many offensive costumes are mainly found online nowadays, culturally offensive Halloween costumes are still out there! From misrepresentations of Native American women to Geishas, these costumes are still on the market for people to dress up as.

Some people try to justify it by saying it’s a harmless joke, but it ignores the fact that these costumes are all about harmful stereotypes. It’s a way for ignorant people to look down on cultures different from their own, masking it as comedy or satire.

While not everyone who chooses to wear a controversial costume may think of it this deeply, it inherently allows these stereotypes to continue, leaving people to view these cultures as nothing more than a costume.

A “Native American” get-up or colorful poncho and sombrero as a costume can be taken off at the end of the night and forgotten about. This is not a reality for actual Native people or Latinos. They don’t get to wipe off their identity after Oct. 31, and they can’t get away from the oppression they may face because of this.

Normalization of Using Culture As a Costume.

A theme in this day and age is the picking and choosing of what is appropriation and what isn’t. In your average Spirit Halloween, you most likely won’t come across an offensive Native American get-up or a Japanese Kimono. However, you can still find a Hula Girl or Sugar Skull costume in the isles.

In Hawaiian culture, Hula is an indigenous tradition, falsely represented by the Western market completely (no, the coconut shells that came with the costume are not accurate). This goes for the tradition of Sugar Skulls as well, a Mexican symbol of the beauty of life and ancestry.

Why do we see some cultural traditions as acceptable to steal, and others not so much?

When is it cultural appreciation?

Respectfully interacting with aspects or adopting parts of a culture out of genuine curiosity is considered cultural appreciation. While it can feel tricky to differentiate between the two, it’s important to consider that it is not a black and white conversation.

If you must ask yourself if it will be offensive to a group of people, it’s probably a sign that you should pick a different costume out of the thousands that exist. Choosing a costume should never come at the expense of someone’s identity.

During this year’s spooky holidays, getting creative with costumes can be expressed in so many other ways than relying on someone else’s culture!