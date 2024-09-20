The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I absolutely love reading. It is one of my favorite hobbies of all time. There’s something about getting lost in a fantastic story that makes me feel like the happiest girl in the world. And, in my opinion, there is no better time to read than in the fall. The weather is getting colder (even in Florida), which means that now is the perfect time to curl up in a comfy chair with a great book.

Best of all, if you’re a mood reader (like me), there are tons of atmospheric books that are ready to deliver those fall vibes. I’ve compiled a list of some of my personal favorite fall reads and some new finds below. Some are spooky, some are romantic, but all of them feel like orange leaves crunching beneath your feet and a new chill in the air. As always, please check trigger warnings for all these books!

My Favorite Fall Books

The Haunting of Hill House by shirley jackson The Haunting of Hill House is one of the most famous haunted house stories, and for good reason. It follows four strangers living at Hill House for a summer in hopes of finding evidence of the paranormal, but they quickly realize that the house is turning against them. Shirley Jackson’s masterwork is thrilling, heartbreaking, and yes, haunting. It is a book that stays with you long after you turn the last page. White is for witching by helen oyeyemi If you’ve already read The Haunting of Hill House and want another story of haunted houses, White is for Witching should be going on your to-be-read list immediately. It’s the story of a girl named Miranda and her relationship with a sentient house (and that’s all I’ll say to prevent spoiling the whole thing). The author, Helen Oyeyemi, combines the genres of horror, romance, and coming-of-age to create a layered reworking of the haunted house story. His Hideous heart His Hideous Heart is a YA anthology of Edgar Allan Poe retellings. Sometimes story collections are a little hit-or-miss, but I truly think His Hideous Heart doesn’t have a single bad story. Every new concept is so fresh and unique and makes for such an exciting reading experience. The book comes with the original Poe stories, providing a fascinating contrast between the old and the new. It also has enough spookiness to give you goosebumps, but not enough to keep you up at night, which is exactly how I like my Poe stories! frankenstein by mary shelley No fall reading list would be complete without Frankenstein. Generally regarded as one of the first works of sci-fi, Mary Shelley’s first novel is also pretty darn creepy, with spiraling scientists and monsters that are made monstrous. However, one of the novel’s most underrated features is its beautifully outlined scenes of nature. Shelley’s description of lightning striking a tree is worth the read alone. She really wrote: “I beheld a stream of fire issue from an old and beautiful oak…and so soon as the dazzling light vanished, the oak had disappeared…” and expected me to be normal about it. Carmilla by joseph sheridan le fanu Did you read Dracula and think, that was good, but I wish it had been gayer? Well, don’t worry. Carmilla is here to scratch that itch. Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu’s vampire story predates Dracula and probably heavily inspired it. It’s short, beautifully written, and about toxic lesbian vampires. What more could you ask for? Wuthering heights by emily bronte Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte is the gothic romance. It’s beautifully written, atmospheric, and messed up (in an entertaining way) beyond belief. It’s about toxic love that lasts even beyond “till death do us part.” If you’re a dark romance girlie, you might want to give this one a try. The prose is a little dense and difficult to read at first, but I promise it’s worth it. the secret history by donna tartt The Secret History begins with a murder on an elite college campus and works backwards to explain exactly how it happened. It holds the honor of being one of the most polarizing books I’ve ever read. Donna Tartt’s tale of academia, beauty, and murder has earned detractors and superfans alike. I’m in the latter category. It might have a slow start, but the way the story unfolds and reveals itself is masterful and worth giving a shot. i’m thinking of ending things by iain reid I feel like I’ve recommended Iain Reid’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things to everyone in my life. But I will continue recommending it until the day I die. Four years after reading it, I’m still finding new details that foreshadow the ending. It’s existential, spine-chilling, and has one of the greatest plot twists I’ve ever read. (And the awkward family dinner makes it a great pre-Thanksgiving read.) the night circus by erin morgenstern Sometimes, you read a book completely outside your comfort zone and it becomes an immediate all-time favorite. I’m happy to say that the fantasy novel The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern falls into this category for me. The prose is gorgeously descriptive and it has a beautifully rendered rivals-to-lovers story. It transports you from your comfy reading spot to a magical carnival that I promise you’ll never want to leave.

Fall books on my tbr

These witches Don’t burn by isabel sterling One of the books I want to read this fall is Isabel Sterling’s These Witches Don’t Burn. Everything I’ve heard about it makes me more and more convinced I’m going to love it. It’s about a queer witch named Hannah working with her ex-girlfriend to save her coven. There’s magic, mystery, romance, and self-growth, all things that I love reading about. I can’t wait to give this one a try! cemetery boys by aiden thomas Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas is another book on my TBR that involves gay witches because sometimes books are simply made for you. While trying to prove himself to his family, Yadriel accidentally summons the ghost of the school’s bad boy. They fall in love while trying to figure out how he died, and I fall in love with them. At least, I hope so! funny feelings by tarah dewitt I don’t generally read romance novels, so I asked around the Her Campus writing staff for any fall-themed romcoms. My good friend Gia, recommended Funny Feelings by Tarah DeWitt to me, which is a cozy fake-dating romance between a single dad and a stand-up comedian. And it’s friends to lovers. Say no more!

And there you have it! Hopefully you give some of these books a try this fall season and maybe find a new favorite! Curl up with a mug of coffee/hot chocolate/pumpkin spice-flavored drink, grab one of these books, and enjoy the season. Happy reading!