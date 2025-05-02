Blockbuster Propaganda: How Hollywood Sells American Militarism as Entertainment

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter.

Beneath the spectacle of superhero dramas and spy thrillers, Hollywood operates as one of America’s most powerful tools of power through the art of storytelling. The industry trades in “Blockbuster Nationalism“ a polished yet emotionally resonant version of American exceptionalism that transforms complex history and politics into crowd-pleasing narratives. Even films that posture as rebellious can ultimately reinforce the very systems they pretend to critique by repackaging dissent as digestible entertainment. The result? A cinematic landscape where ideology doesn’t feel like just a a plot point, rather it feels like escapism. The question isn’t whether these stories entertain, but what they quietly ask us to believe.

From script to the sky

The symbiotic relationship between Hollywood and the U.S. military represents one of history’s most effective propaganda partnerships, where blockbuster entertainment seamlessly blends with military recruitment strategy. This alliance is perhaps best exemplified by the Top Gun franchise, whose very existence depended on Pentagon cooperation. The original 1986 film required such extensive military support for its aerial sequences that the Department of Defense demanded (and received) final script approval. The military’s investment paid spectacular dividends, Naval recruitment stations reported unprecedented interest following the film’s release, with the Navy crediting it for a staggering increase in flight school applications. When Top Gun: Maverick debuted 36 years later, it doubled down on this formula, using never-before-seen aerial cinematography and cutting-edge fighter jet footage to create what amounted to a $170 million Naval recruitment ad disguised as nostalgic entertainment.

The military’s influence extends far beyond fighter jet films, permeating even the most unlikely genres. The Transformers franchise, despite its fantastical premise about alien robots, became one of the Pentagon’s most valuable Hollywood partnerships. Michael Bay’s explosive spectacles featured authentic U.S. military hardware with the films showcasing everything from F-22 Raptors to Virginia-class submarines. This unprecedented access came at a price: script oversight that ensured every military character appeared heroic and every battle sequence glorified American technological superiority. The partnership proved so valuable that during production of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the military deployed actual troops from the 5th Brigade, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss as extras, blurring the line between Hollywood set and military operation.

What makes this relationship so effective is its subtlety. Unlike traditional propaganda, these films don’t lecture audiences about patriotism, but rather they make military service look irresistibly exciting. The Pentagon understands that a single thrilling flight sequence in Top Gun does more for recruitment than a hundred brochures, just as seeing special forces operators battle alien robots makes the Army seem like the ultimate adventure. This entertainment-industrial complex has become so sophisticated that even when films like Iron Man or The Avengers feature fictional technology, they still rely on real military consultants and equipment to ground their fantasy in recognizable reality. The result is a cultural landscape where the boundaries between entertainment, advertising, and ideology become increasingly indistinguishable.

Mocking authority while serving it

Hollywood has mastered the art of selling rebellion while keeping it safely within the bounds of the status quo. Take Deadpool, a character framed as a chaotic outsider who is profane, unpredictable, and seemingly anti-authority. But despite his anti-hero branding, he still works alongside government operatives and ultimately reinforces the same structures he mocks. His resistance is individualized and ruthless by offering audiences the thrill of defiance without any real threat to institutional power. It’s rebellion with a safety net that’s loud, messy, and entirely permittable.

The Suicide Squad operates similarly, with the film portraying a team of criminals forced into a black-ops styled mission for the U.S. government, supposedly critiquing American imperialism and state violence. Yet even as it highlights the hypocrisy and cruelty of U.S. foreign policy, it wraps the critique in stylish action and humor. The narrative ultimately valorizes the characters who fulfill their missions and protect American interests, even if reluctantly. It suggests that corruption is bad, but manageable—so long as the right morally conflicted individuals are handling it.

Then there’s The Boys, a show that openly questions superhero worship, corporate greed, and the-military-industrial propaganda. Its critique is sharper than most, yet it’s distributed by Amazon, a company deeply enmeshed in defense contracting and surveillance infrastructure. It is ironically symbolic of a larger pattern where “subversive” media is bankrolled by the very systems it critiques. These stories don’t challenge power so much as repackage it in edgier clothes, reinforcing the myth that change comes from rogue individuals rather than collective action.

Resisting the reel

The normalization of militarism in pop-culture has real-world consequences. Blockbusters present war and state violence as thrilling, heroic, and largely free of consequences. Whether it’s a high-tech battle in Avengers: Endgame or a covert mission in The Suicide Squad, these stories desensitized the brutality of war. Bloodless battles, glorified weaponry, and stoic soldiers make war feel like a video game: cool, clean, and morally uncomplicated. This aesthetic detachment from real-world violence desensitizes audiences, especially younger viewers, to the human cost of militarized power. Behind the scenes, the U.S. military actively shapes these narratives. The Pentagon’s Entertainment Media Office has supported more than 1,800 film and TV projects, offering access to equipment, personnel, and locations in exchange for script approval. This soft power strategy subtly influences public perception, portraying the military as efficient, ethical, and necessary—even in stories meant to question authority. It’s not just entertainment; it’s public relations. The line between propaganda and popcorn is often indistinguishable.

Recognizing this influence is the first step toward more critical media consumption. As audiences, we need to question the narratives we’re being sold, especially when they come packaged as entertainment. Who benefits from these portrayals? What truths are being omitted or distorted? By fostering media literacy and demanding more nuanced depictions of conflict, we can push back against the glamorization of war and the military. Stories have power, and when wielded responsibly, they can illuminate the complexity, tragedy, and moral weight of violence, rather than mask it behind spectacle. In an age where screens shape beliefs, it’s crucial we see through this camouflage.