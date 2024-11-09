ASSASSINATION IN AMERICA  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter.

The assassination of presidents has profoundly influenced the nation’s political landscape and social fabric, as it truly has played a pivotal role in shaping American history. Each tragic event has not only altered the course of political affairs, but also ignited public debate and shaped the country’s identity.

Before the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, there have been other instances of political violence targeting American presidents and presidential candidates. Here’s a look into just some of the most significant presidential assassinations and their lasting political impacts.

Abraham Lincoln

On April 14, 1865, just days after the conclusion of the Civil War, the country witnessed a critical turning point in American history: the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth, a Confederate sympathizer, at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Lincoln’s death plunged the nation into mourning and uncertainty, complicating the already strenuous process of the Reconstruction era. Lincoln’s vision of a united nation and his plans for America was abruptly cut short, leading to his Vice President, Andrew Johnson, assuming the presidency and pursuing a more lenient approach toward the South, which alienated many in Congress and led to a tumultuous period filled with strife and division. The impact of Lincoln’s assassination was felt for generations, shaping the political discourse surrounding slavery, civil rights, and equality.

James A. Garfield

On Jul. 2, 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles Guiteau, a disgruntled office-seeker, at the Baltimore and Potomac Railroad Station in Washington D.C.

Garfield survived for around 80 more days before succumbing to his wounds, highlighting the inadequacies of medical practices at the time. Garfield’s assassination showed the need for reform in the patronage system which, in simple terms, allowed the winners of elections having the power to award government jobs to political supporters and allies as a reward for their loyalty, regardless of their qualifications. Thus, the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act of 1883 was created with the aim to eliminate the patronage system and establish a merit-based system for federal employment, fundamentally altering how government jobs were allocated. This change helped pave the way for a more professional federal workforce and reduction of corrupt practices.

William McKinley

William McKinley, the 25th president, was shot by anarchist Leon Czolgosz on Sept. 6, 1901, while attending the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York.

This assassination highlighted the rising tensions related to anarchism and immigration, which marked a shift in how the nation perceived political violence. McKinley’s death led to heightened security measures for public officials, including the establishment of the Secret Service as a permanent protection detail for the president. This event also fueled discussions about the growing influence of anarchist movements and the need for greater national security, issues that resonate even today.

John F. Kennedy

On Nov. 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated as he rode in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, Texas, by Lee Harvey Oswald.

Kennedy’s assassination shocked the nation and left a profound impact on American society and politics. As a young, charismatic leader, Kennedy’s death represented the loss of hope for a generation. His assassination prompted widespread conspiracy theories and debates about deep mistrust in the government. The assassination led to the establishment of the Warren Commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, further fueling public skepticism. The aftermath of Kennedy’s assassination sparked the civil rights movement and the anti-war protests, as Americans grappled with the fragility of democracy and the need for change.

The Legacy of Assassination in American Politics

Reflecting on the assassination of American leaders, we can see they reveal the complex interplay between power, violence, and public sentiment. From Lincoln to Kennedy, these events have underscored the fragility of democratic institutions and the need for ongoing vigilance in protecting leaders and the principles of democracy.

As America continues to grapple with political division and social unrest, the lessons from these tragic moments remain as relevant as ever, urging a collective reflection on the values that unite our nation amidst turmoil.