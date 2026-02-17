Zayn’s New Album Konnakol: Everything We Know So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Zayn recently took to Instagram to announce his fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, set to release on April 17th, and needless to say, I’m counting the days. The term konnakol derives from Telugu and refers to “the art of performing percussion syllables vocally in South Indian Carnatic music.” In regard to this album, Zayn shared, “I have always drawn on my heritage for inspiration since I first started making my own music. This album is a development of that understanding, knowing more now than ever who I am, where I come from, and where I intend to go.” It’s really exciting to see Zayn lean into his heritage more, especially as a South Asian fan, and I’m looking forward to seeing the cultural influences in this album. If you haven’t heard his cover of “Allah Duhai Hai,” I definitely recommend giving it a listen. His vocals are genuinely so powerful in this song (and no, I’m not biased just because I love hearing him sing in Hindi and Urdu).

Die For Me

The music video for his single “Die For Me” came out on February 6th, and I’m utterly obsessed with the song. It delves into an R&B-pop feel that reminds me of the sound he had on his first album, Mind of Mine. The song itself is very vulnerable, with him clearly singing about topics like loyalty and the loss of a lover, highlighted by the melancholic chorus: “said you would die for me, said you’d never, never let me go.”

The bridge of this song truly had me ascending, with him belting a high note paired with the visual of him standing in the rain in the music video. The visuals, in general, are dark, consisting of lightning, fire, rain, and a generally rundown background, tying in with the emotional lyrics and his strong vocals. That being said, I can’t lie when I say the music video is very millennial, (which isn’t a bad thing given that he is a millennial,) in how dramatic it is. But it’s endearingly on brand for Zayn, and the dark visuals and storytelling pair well with the song’s emotional intensity.

The Tour: His Biggest Yet

The announcement of the tour itself was exciting on its own, but seeing two Florida dates was genuinely a blessing. 2026 feels like a test of my financial responsibility, with artists like 5 Seconds of Summer and Harry Styles also touring this year. I’ve said this a countless number of times, but I will be needing tickets to this concert. What makes this being his biggest tour especially meaningful is that Zayn has spoken about having extreme performance anxiety, so this feels like a significant moment in his career, reflecting his growth as an artist.

All of this makes this new era feel especially exciting. Between the cultural influences, the emotional honesty in his music, and the scale of this tour, I’ll definitely be waiting for this new album and what it has to offer with anticipation.