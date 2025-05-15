Your Pop Girl Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Remember, all of this is based on my (a seasoned astrologer who comes from a family of astrologers) opinion. Everyone’s chart is different, and different placements and planets work together to make you you. This is based only on the sun sign.

Air Signs

Aquarius: Addison Rae

This zodiac is ruled by Saturn (the planet of restriction and order) and Uranus (the planet of rebellion) and represented by the Star card. Aquarius tries to fit in and usually fails at conforming. It’s only when Aquarius creates new paths for themselves will they find success and fulfillment. However, you are and forever will be misunderstood…might as well put your “Headphones On” and do whatever you want, right?

Libra: Marina

This zodiac is ruled by Venus (planet of love and fiances), and represented by the Justice card. Unlike your planetary sister, Taurus, your diplomatic point of view results in wanting nothing but balance and harmony. Beauty, art, and aesthetics are so important to you; but with your indecisiveness, it can disrupt the balance you so desperately want. It’ll have you saying “I la-la-la-love you…at least, I think I do!”

Gemini: Charli XCX

This zodiac is ruled by Mercury (planet of communication and intellect) and represented by the Lovers card. You’re sociable, charming, and quick witted. However, like your planetary sister, Virgo, you tend to criticize yourself; yet you’re free, and your ability to adapt makes you both a social chameleon, and two-faced. You can’t help it “if people can’t admit that they’re jealous of you!”

Earth Signs

Virgo: Olivia Rodrigo

This zodiac is ruled by Mercury and represented by the Hermit. Loyal and practical, but overly self critical and shy, you’re not as free as your sister, Gemini. Yet, you’re more grounded in reality and the hard work it takes to become a success. You can communicate just as well, and are just as equally gifted in writing and reflection. “You don’t get angry when you’re pissed, you scream inside to deal with it.”

Taurus: Gracie Abrams

Ruled by Venus and represented by the Hierophant, you’re reliable, and care about art but more deeply about finances (like a true nepo baby). Due to your reliability and consistency, you might stay doing the same thing over and over again; unlike your sister, Libra, who jumps from place to place. It seems safe, but can also fall into complacency.

Capricorn: Tate McRae

Ruled by Saturn and represented by the Devil card, who needs the star factor when you have discipline and hard work? You’ll never be your half sister, Aquarius, and you’re okay with that. Your hard work is admirable, even if the path you’re heading down has already been done before; no one’s done it like you. Be careful with overworking and self-sabotage though (like collabing with a country artist). You can go from girlboss to girl-failure really quick, like a “Revolving Door.”

Fire Signs

Aries: Chappell Roan

Ruled by Mars (the planet of action and assertive energy) and represented by the Emperor card, you’re bold, passionate, confident… maybe a little aggressive and immature. You’re ready to take action and won’t apologize for it. We’re rooting for your “Femininomenon”! Just think before you act, speak, or post.

Leo: Britney Spears

Ruled by the Sun (represents ego) and represented by the Strength card, how does it feel being the biggest star out there? You’re also incredibly creative, it’s why you and Aquarius are besties. However, being an icon can make you a bit arrogant and selfish; if they can’t take it then they should “Get Back.” You were meant for the stage, even if you get a little lazy.

Sagittarius : Taylor Swift

Ruled by Jupiter (planet of luck and expansion) and represented by the Temperance card, you are what Capricorn thinks they are: hard working but with the star factor. It will take you a while, but you were meant for success. However, like your fellow fire signs, you can be prone to arrogance (and a bit out of touch with your private plane use). Sometimes, being blunt won’t help you.

Water Signs

Pisces : Sabrina Carpenter

Ruled by Neptune (planet of dreams and fantasy) and Jupiter, and represented by the Moon card; you’re meant for success, like your half sister Sagittarius. However, you’re tongue-in-cheek, dreamy, and musically talented. Be careful though, you tend to make problems for yourself and then claim other people aren’t the “Sharpest Tool” in the shed.

Cancer: Lana Del Rey

Ruled by the Moon (planet of emotions) and represented by the Chariot card; there is something so sweet and nostalgic about you similar to the americana aesthetic made famous by Lana Del Rey. You’re intuitive, and deeply in touch with your emotions and creativity. It also makes you a tad manipulative and a professional victim.

Scorpio: Billie Eilish

Ruled by Pluto (planet of death and rebirth) and Mars and represented by the Death card, you’re ever evolving and always tapping into your dark energy. You’re passionate and assertive, but you are also the drama when you don’t check yourself. Not every song has to be sad (or produced by your brother).

What’s your big three? I’m an Addison Rae Sun, MARINA moon, and a Charli xcx rising :)