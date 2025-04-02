Your Guide to Spring Gardening

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

We have officially crossed into spring, and what better way to enjoy the season than by getting outside and gardening? Spring is the season of growth, making it the perfect season for both planting and reconnecting with the earth. Florida is the perfect place for spring gardening with its early warm temperatures that offer a head start on planting compared to much of the U.S.! If you want to begin gardening and don’t know where to start, don’t worry — this guide has got you covered.

Understanding the Climate

Florida has a very unique climate, with the north sitting in a subtropical zone and the south being fully tropical. Depending where you are in Florida, planting times can vary, but this guide is going to look at central Florida, a nice middle ground between these two climates. Spring in central Florida boasts comfortable temperatures between 70-80 degrees during the day, and has cooler nights dropping into the 50s and 60s.

Florida Fruits and Veggies

There are a lot of great options for which fruits and vegetables you can plant in the spring. For example, crops such as beans, cantaloupe, corn, eggplant, peas, peppers, squash, tomatoes, and watermelon do very well when planted in March/April. These are warm season crops, and many of them can even be planted during summer months if you wish to grow even more as the year stretches on. Some even grow better when placed together! Common crop pairings include corn, beans, and squash (also called the Three Sisters), tomatoes and peppers, and peas and eggplant. These pairings can mutually benefit each other either by providing extra nutrients or providing protection from the elements. However, be careful of grouping together plants that may be harmful to each other! Some pairings to avoid placing next to each other include watermelon and cantaloupe, and tomatoes and corn.

Plant Care and Upkeep

Making sure that your plants are receiving proper care is super important for a happy garden. With the Florida soil often containing a lot of sand, your plants could benefit from mixing in compost or the addition of natural fertilizers to keep it nice and healthy. Plants also typically do best from early waterings as they risk becoming too dry during the warmer days. Just make sure you stay attentive to your plants needs, and don’t be afraid to ask for help or look up extra information about your plants. Guides such as the Farmers’ Almanac and UF’s planting guides, as well as books like The Urban Farmer by Curtis Stone and Vegetable Gardening in Florida by James M. Stephens may provide a more in-depth guide as to crop planting times, differences in care, and how to orient your garden space.

Get outside and take advantage of Florida’s beautiful springtime; you can start a new hobby and connect with our amazing planet. This spring could be the beginning of your gardening journey!