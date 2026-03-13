Women In Construction: Tool Belts Aren’t Just For Boys!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you hear the term “construction”, what do you think of? Most people would envision a man in work pants, a neon yellow shirt, and a hard hat. Take that line of thinking and replace it with a woman. We live in a time where those old stereotypes are being challenged every day. More women are stepping into roles that were traditionally seen as male fields.

My personal construction journey began at the ripe age of 12, when I began to go on mission trips with my church. As a young female, I did not know much about construction. However, many of my elders decided to take me under their wing and teach me the ropes. I was taught how to put up siding, lay flooring, and even build a deck from scratch. Not to mention the relationships that were built through the experience itself. Through my time on these trips, the church has consistently made us believe that truly anyone of all shapes, sizes, and genders can learn basic construction skills.

I believe that every woman should have the chance to pick up a hammer and learn these basic skills. This allows women to be able to rely on themselves, whether for home repair or a career, and replaces their fear and uncertainty into confidence and independence.

Construction can foster connection within society, with women working side by side to build teamwork, trust, and community. Each of them shares the sense of accomplishment that comes when a project is successfully finished.

The opportunity to be able to learn construction techniques is an incredibly empowering experience that I encourage every woman and girl to try at least once. My heart got attached, and so might yours.