Why Studying Abroad is an Investment in Yourself

This past summer, I studied abroad with ieiMedia in Bologna, Italy, for a month. Somewhere between sharing cappuccinos and cornettos for breakfast every morning with new friends, getting lost in train stations that seemed designed to confuse you (I’m looking at you, Bologna Centrale), and walking through streets older than anything back home, something changed in me. In the words of Lana Del Rey, I returned home with a Lust for Life.

What I’ve learned is that studying abroad isn’t just another line on your tuition bill. It’s an experience that pays you back in perspective, self-growth, and memories that last far longer than any class ever could.

Studying abroad pushes you out of your comfort zone in the best way. You learn to figure things out on your own, how to buy a train ticket, order food in another language, or navigate a city without a map. You become more patient and adaptable, even when things don’t go as planned. Every mistake turns into a funny story later, and every challenge ends up teaching you something about yourself.

Bologna became a place that taught me how to slow down and actually enjoy life. Italians know how to live; they take their time, savor their meals, and appreciate the little moments. I fell in love with la dolce vita, the simple sweetness of everyday life.

Original photo by Emanuele Lima Bittencourt

One of the most special parts of my trip was the friendships I made. The people you meet while studying abroad aren’t just classmates; they become like family. I met two girls who are now some of my closest friends, and the best part is that we all share the same dream: working in fashion PR. Meeting them didn’t change what I wanted to do; it reminded me that I’m on the right path. We spent every day together, running through train stations, laughing over Sarti Spritzes at sunset, and talking for hours about where we hope our careers will take us.

I also had the chance to travel solo for the first time. I spent weekends exploring Rome and Cinque Terre, and those trips became some of my favorite memories. Traveling alone sounds scary at first, but it’s one of the most freeing things you can do. You learn to trust yourself and enjoy your own company. You realize that being alone doesn’t mean being lonely.

Along the way, I met the most random, wonderful people, the kind American solo traveler who sat next to me at dinner and started a conversation, the Italian boys on the train who didn’t speak English but still helped me find my stop and became friends anyway, and the daughter of our boat’s captain who showed us around Cagliari like she’d known us forever. Those moments stay with you. They remind you how kind people can be and how big the world really is.

Studying abroad also awakened the wanderlust in me that I don’t think will ever go away. It was always there, but now it’s stronger than ever. Once you experience something like this, you crave more, you want to keep seeing new places, meeting new people, and learning from every experience.

Now imagine if I had gone for an entire semester. Coming home after only a month, I noticed I was different. More confident, more curious, more sure about what I want for my future. I came back with a deeper appreciation for everything around me and a better understanding of myself.

That’s why I believe studying abroad is one of the best investments you can make in yourself. You’re not just spending money on credits or a trip, you’re investing in your growth, your confidence, and your happiness. You’re learning things no classroom could ever teach you.

And in the end, you realize the memories, friendships, and lessons you gain are worth so much more than the cost.