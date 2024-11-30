Why Are Men Hating On The ‘I’m Just A  Girl’ Trend?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trends on TikTok are constantly shifting in and out every few days or weeks. The “I’m Just a Girl” trend — which involves women using the phrase “I’m just a girl” as an excuse for their actions in various situations, often set to the song Just a Girl by No Doubt — has resurfaced a few times. Most of the TikToks made under this trend are humorous and not meant to be taken seriously.

However, I’ve noticed that men tend to get touchy when the phrase is used in real-life situations. For example, not too long ago, my friend from my architecture studio did something minor, like spill a drink. She made an “I’m just a girl” comment, as you might have guessed. One of the guys nearby turned around when he heard it and said it was annoying when women use that excuse for everything (a bit of an exaggeration, if you ask me).

This kind of irritated us because, yes, the phrase might be used as an excuse, but it’s ultimately just a joke — unlike the term “boys will be boys,” which is often used in real-life, problematic situations and enables boys or men to avoid accountability and responsibility for their actions.

This double standard reflects a deeper issue. We live in a culture that often tolerates bad behavior by excusing it with phrases like “boys will be boys.” The “I’m Just a Girl” trend flips that narrative, and I think it bothers men because it forces them to confront their own lack of accountability. It’s like holding up a mirror they don’t want to look into. When we pointed out that “boys will be boys” is far worse in almost every situation, the boy in my class got defensive. He dismissed the comparison and denied that the phrase even has any real impact, which, let’s be honest, is exactly the kind of reaction you’d expect.

This situation made me reflect on how uncomfortable people can get when they’re called out or made to think critically about their behavior. The trend isn’t about women actually shirking accountability, it’s about reclaiming a space to joke about the way excuses are often gendered. The fact that it’s upsetting men just shows how unfamiliar they are with seeing the tables turned.

What can I say? Boys will be boys. Meanwhile, girls, by using this trend, are proving that dodging responsibility isn’t okay, even when it’s dressed up as a harmless phrase. And that’s exactly what’s making so many men uncomfortable — it forces them to confront the idea that their excuses aren’t as harmless as they’d like to believe.