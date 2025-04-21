Why a Hobby Collection Is More Than Just a Pastime

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I only have one ongoing collection: vintage magazines. My oldest piece is the second issue of LIFE magazine, published on Nov. 30, 1936. I started the collection in July 2023 after stumbling into an overcrowded (and probably not fire-code-compliant) thrift store in Yorktown, Virginia. Filing cabinets were stuffed to the brim with vintage magazines, and I plopped myself on the floor and began digging through every single one. I walked out with a stack of iconic pieces of history — and a brand-new obsession.

I could easily ramble about the highlights of my collection for hours, but that’s not the point of this piece. I want to encourage you to start one — or to pick up where you left off with one. I might be biased, but I truly believe having a collection isn’t just about acquiring things to sit on your shelf, or chasing a quick dopamine hit from shopping; it’s about nostalgia, joy, and more than anything it’s about connection — both to yourself and to others.

Nostalgia and Self-Discovery

As I’ve gotten older, nostalgia has taken on a new weight for me. I’m not necessarily longing for my kindergarten days or trying to relive the past — I just really love old things. There’s something special about objects that have lasted decades, generations, even trends. Antique and vintage shops are some of my favorite places in the world, and some of the items I cherish most have been around far longer than I have.

My magazine collection may not be deeply personal or sentimental, but many collections are. They hold stories, memories, and pieces of history — sometimes your own, and sometimes someone else’s. In any case, they reflect something about who you are, what you’re drawn to, or what you care about. A collection can be a window into your personality, your passions, or even just your aesthetic sensibilities.

the thrill of the hunt

While the emotional meaning often lies in what we already own, there’s something equally exciting about what we haven’t found yet. I have a few “dream issues” I’d love to track down one day — like the first edition of Vogue. However, some of the best finds are the ones I didn’t even know I wanted; that’s the thrill of the hunt. Whether it’s eBay, a dusty thrift store, or a random Facebook Marketplace scroll, I never know what I might stumble across.

That same excitement applies to any collection. Whether you’re into pressed flowers, vinyl records, funky mugs, or Pokémon cards, there’s joy in the slow, satisfying pursuit of the next perfect piece.

Patience, Growth, and the Long Game

One of the biggest things collecting has taught me is patience.I’d love to have a massive, perfectly curated collection overnight, but that’s not realistic (unless I win the lottery). What makes it special is that it builds over time. I know I’ll be doing this for years, maybe forever. I love the idea that my bookshelves will slowly fill with small, beautiful pieces of history that I’ve personally gathered.

Finding community in the niche

What surprised me most, though, is the community I’ve found through collecting. I used to be hesitant to dive into places like Reddit, but honestly, some of the best convos I’ve had about vintage magazines have come from these niche forums. And depending on your interests, there might even be a club here at USF tied to your collection — or at least people who’d love to hear about it.

It’s wild how a shared interest in something as specific as old magazines can connect people across different ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. There’s a whole world out there of collectors who just get it and they’re usually more than happy to share tips, stories, and their enthusiasm.

start small, start now

Whether you already have a small collection hidden under your bed or you’ve been toying with the idea of starting one, I hope this inspires you to go for it. There’s so much fulfillment in having something that’s entirely yours, even if it seems silly to others.

Because the truth is it’s not silly, it’s personal, and joyful. In a world that moves fast and often feels overwhelming, collecting gives you a reason to slow down, look closely, and fall in love with the little things.