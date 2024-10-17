Use it or Lose it: Four Ways to Stick with your Hobbies in College

Growing up, I would always hear about how my aunt used to dance, my neighbor used to paint, and my uncle used to sing. When I asked why they didn’t do those things anymore the answer was always the same: “I got busy and didn’t have time for it.”
Research has shown that participating in hobbies can benefit your mental health. These “leisure activities” can help reduce stress and improve physiological well-being.
As college students, we are figuring out new responsibilities and juggling classes. While finding time for our hobbies can seem an impossible task, it’s important to make time for the things we love. Sticking with your hobbies can help you be a more well-rounded person and help you tackle your busy life. Here are five tips to help you make time for your hobbies in college.
- Join a Club
-
This one might seem very obvious but most college campuses have a wide variety of student organizations ranging from arts to athletics. Getting involved in student organizations that relate to your hobbies and interests is a great way to stick with your hobbies and has actually been shown to boost academic performance. Participating in student organizations that provide scheduled meetings and a community can make it easier to fit hobbies into your schedule.
- Add to your routine
-
Setting aside a designated block of time for your hobbies in your weekly or even daily routine can make it easier to make time for them. The goal is to make your hobbies a habit so that you stick with them.
- Be patient and flexible
-
Picking hobbies back up after months or years can be daunting and difficult. Be kind to yourself and remember that it’s perfectly normal to not be able to stick to your new routine or be at the same skill level as you used to be in the beginning. Remind yourself to enjoy the process.
- Try something new
-
If all else fails and your hobby is no longer your calling, try something new. People and their interests can change over time and it’s perfectly normal to grow out of a hobby, and to truly reap all the health benefits of a hobby, it is important to enjoy it.