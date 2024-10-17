Use it or Lose it: Four Ways to Stick with your Hobbies in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Growing up, I would always hear about how my aunt used to dance, my neighbor used to paint, and my uncle used to sing. When I asked why they didn’t do those things anymore the answer was always the same: “I got busy and didn’t have time for it.”

Research has shown that participating in hobbies can benefit your mental health. These “leisure activities” can help reduce stress and improve physiological well-being.

As college students, we are figuring out new responsibilities and juggling classes. While finding time for our hobbies can seem an impossible task, it’s important to make time for the things we love. Sticking with your hobbies can help you be a more well-rounded person and help you tackle your busy life. Here are five tips to help you make time for your hobbies in college.