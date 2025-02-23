Unapologetically Iconic: What We Can Learn from Our Favorite Fictional Women

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Elle Woods, Blair Waldorf, Rachel Green, and Samantha Jones are all examples of beloved characters from shows and movies that we adore. Some may be problematic, but we love them anyway. Even though some of these women aren’t the main characters of their productions, we still find ourselves drawn to them. So, what makes them so alluring? Despite their beauty and fashion sense, these characters are each iconic in their own unique ways.

What do all of these characters have in common?: they’re all unapologetically themselves. Each character has unique traits, personalities, and ambitions that set them apart. Despite facing criticism, none of these characters ever change who they are. Blair Waldorf, for example, experiences criticism from other characters because of her personality and some of her questionable decisions, yet she never changed herself for anyone. Blair, being true to herself and her interests, has made her an iconic persona in the hearts of “Gossip Girl” lovers. In addition to Blair, a character like Samantha Jones from “Sex and the City” also provides problematic, yet lovable characteristics. She, like Blair, is unapologetically herself. Other characters in the show constantly criticize Samantha for being open about her sexuality and interests. Despite this, Samantha never changed who she was and remained confident. Samantha was nothing like the other characters in “SATC,” which made her character even more enjoyable and relatable to the audience.

You might be asking, why is this important? Well, in order to feel like an iconic female character in your own life, you must also be unapologetically yourself. Pursuing your own interests despite criticism creates that unique allure that these popular characters have. Elle Woods, for example, was ridiculed and criticised for pursuing law. Due to being a beautiful and fashionable woman, Elle was underestimated by her peers, but this never stopped her from pursuing law. Elle, being unique in her circumstances and not conforming to the standards others put for her, made her character inspiring and likeable to the people who watched “Legally Blonde.” Rachel Green from “Friends” was also a character that pursued her own interests in spite of others doubting her abilities. Rachel was underestimated by others at the start of the show because of her personality and upbringing, but she was able to prove everyone wrong by achieving her goals. Although their circumstances are different, both characters stayed true to themselves and beat the odds.

If you believe that you’re nothing like these characters, think again! Everyone has the power to write their own story. It’s much cooler to be the most authentic version of yourself than to be a carbon copy of others. For that reason, we admire these powerful fictional female characters. Being authentic and pursuing your desires is the first and most important step to creating the best version of yourself. Be unapologetically yourself, and you will become the iconic female character in your own story.