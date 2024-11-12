Tyler, The Creator is Back with ‘Chromokopia’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know we’ve all been so deprived of new music from Tyler, The Creator these past two years. Call Me If You Get Lost, his most recent album, was a masterpiece with hits like “Hot Wind Blows” and “Wilshire.” Even though he left us wanting more, it has been well worth the wait. A daring and stunning follow-up that goes above and beyond expectations, Chromokopia demonstrates Tyler’s ongoing development as an artist. This album seems like a logical continuation of his earlier work, combining inventive soundscapes with reflective topics in a way that only Tyler can.

“Like Him” is one of Chromokopia‘s highlights. This song is notable for its in-depth examination of Tyler’s relationship with his father. This song portrays the bewilderment and longing that arise while attempting to define one’s identity in regard to a parent who hasn’t been a continuous part of one’s life. Anyone who has ever been estranged from a parent will relate to the poignant and emotional question in the song, “Do I look like him?” The song’s emotional impact is increased by the sparse piano arrangement, which lets Tyler’s reflective lyrics shine.

“St. Chroma,” the album’s thrilling opening track, captures your attention right away. With its daring production and upbeat melodies, the song establishes the album’s ambitious direction and sets the tone for what’s to come. The album’s momentum is then maintained with “Rah Tah Tah” and “Noid,” each of which has its own distinct vibe. While “Noid” adds a darker, moodier vibe that fits the album’s overall tone, “Rah Tah Tah” is a lively, rhythmic piece that keeps things moving. Despite their differences, both songs blend in perfectly with Chromokopia’s larger plot.

“Take Your Mask Off” is another outstanding song that evokes the signature “Tyler sound” with its deep harmonies and silky synths. It sounds new and inventive but has a nostalgic quality that evokes his earlier work. Tyler is able to explore new ground while maintaining a sense of continuity through the album’s growth and familiarity. Part of what makes Chromokopia so intriguing is this blend of the old and the new; it’s a clear stride ahead in his musical journey while also reflecting his past.

As the album draws to a close, “Like Him” gives way to “Balloon,” a song that will stick in your head for a long time. The song begins with a straightforward but catchy looping pattern that develops into a lively, upbeat anthem as it progresses. Its contagious energy contrasts with the emotional weight of the preceding songs, and it strikes the ideal balance between lightness and depth. “I Hope You Find Your Way Home” is a fittingly poignant way to end the album. The track ends with a sample from the opening song, completing the album, and the instrumental builds throughout, giving the song a sense of closure.

All things considered, Chromokopia is an outstanding album that showcases Tyler’s development and range as a performer. The songs are constantly captivating, the production is daring, and the subjects are intensely personal. It’s the ideal fusion of Tyler’s distinctive sound and fresh musical experimentation. Chromokopia is unquestionably one of his best albums, even though it may not be my all-time favorite. Tyler has demonstrated once more that he is among the most inventive and captivating musicians working today, and Chromokopia is certain to endure.