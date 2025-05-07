The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

As a kid, going thrifting was something I just got dragged to do by my mom. We would spend hours shopping at the mall and then she would say “let’s pop into this Goodwill and see what we find.” Going straight for the glassware and Christmas decor was her section while my sister and I went to the CDs and books. However as the years went on, thrifting fell into this “uncool” territory and going to Goodwill was just a no-go. But I still loved to look at old things and I would ask my parents or grandparents if we could go to the flea market on a random Wednesday or over the weekend, even asking to go as my only birthday gift when I was 11. Unfortunately the “uncool” feeling got to me and I stopped thrifting, along with my mom and sister.

Now that I’ve moved out for college, I’ve made it a priority and goal to thrift more. And as a broke college student I really just wanted to stop paying full price for items that are plentiful at the thrift. I also needed something to do that wasn’t window shopping and would satisfy my crippling shopping addiction. Now, it’s become my favorite hobby to just get lost and spend hours at the thrift. I love classics like Goodwill and Salvation Army but I’ve branched out into local thrifts as well, my favorite being Red White and Blue Thrift Store on W. Waters Ave in Tampa.

Getting back into thrifting was challenging as wanting to be aesthetic is a big thing that I think about, but knowing how to look for the right things takes time. After lots of bad thrift luck and walking out with nothing I decided to make a thrift wish list on pinterest and OMG did it help! I started really pinpointing the style I gravitate towards and what speaks to me. Now I have a better idea of what to look for when I go thrifting. I love unique and funky home decor but also mix in some of that granny cottage core vibe. I also love finding physical media at the thrift store and picking up CD’s or books whenever I can. I once even picked up 12 books and 3 CD’s for under $20! My most recent thrift haul is one of my favorites and I think it perfectly encapsulates what I look for.

Original photo by Anneliz Romero

Having this wish list on Pinterest is so helpful when I’m able to cross off things that I find. It’s truly taken over as my new addiction: I genuinely think about when I have time to go thrifting, going in between classes or just scrolling on Pinterest to add to my wish list. It’s so exhilarating to find something that’s so perfectly you or something you’ve been wanting to get for a long time. The other day I found a huge mystery jewelry jar for only $30 and I was beyond excited. I think I just had insane thrift luck that day because later on I found the most beautiful vase from the Lenox Versailles collection for $12 and I just about squealed in the store. It truly felt like I found gold after a long treasure hunt, one of the best feelings a girl can experience. Giving the thrift haul to my bestie on FaceTime afterwards was the cherry on top!

One of my favorite things about thrifting is how sustainable it is. I feel good knowing my shopping addiction prevents things from ending up in the landfill; if I can save a few pieces of clothes, physical media or home decor I will gladly do so. Some people don’t feel comfortable buying second hand clothes, sometimes it smells or looks dirty (honestly I used to be the same). Whatever the case is, there are so many cleaning products out there that are built to restore old clothes and we shouldn’t let that stop us from rescuing the cutest sweaters or tops. Cleaning everything is important, but half the fun is bringing the garments back to life and making it your own. And for some, there’s a certain charm in knowing that your thrifted finds have lived lives with others before you laid eyes on them, it’s the story of it all.

Thifting has become one of my favorite hobbies again. It’s such an escape to shop and look at fun random items while also knowing I’m not going to go broke after a few hours. It’s made me so excited to one day own a home I can fill to the brim with all my thrifted finds. If this has convinced you to start thrifting more, may you have insane thrift luck!