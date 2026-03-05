The Sheer Empowerment of Women’s Olympic Figure Skating

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m usually not one to watch the Olympics or really keep track of them. Most Olympic athletes I know only because they competed in Dancing With The Stars. However, something about this year’s winter Olympics has really drawn me in, and I think it’s safe to attribute it to the women’s Olympic figure skating competition, especially the U.S. team. This year’s Winter Olympics team reintroduced the world to Alysa Liu, the Gen Z queen of figure skating.

Alysa Liu is truly someone to be reckoned with, having many titles under her belt, such as the 2025 World Champion, Grand Prix champion and medalist, two-time U.S National Champion, and, most recently, a 2026 Winter Olympic Champion. Accomplishing all of this by the age of 20, her story inspired and fascinated the internet. Back in 2022, on an Instagram post no less (very Gen Z of her), Alysa announced her retirement, acknowledging that she was happy with how her skating career had gone and was ready to move on with her friends and family. However, in 2024, she soft-launched herself coming out of retirement and then made a full comeback at the end of that year, winning gold in her first competition back on the ice. Since then, she’s been killing it on the ice and even made history this year, being the first American Gold medalist to stand on that podium since 2002.

She made it clear that her comeback to skating came with the condition that she would come back on her own terms and with complete control over her music, choreography, routine, and life. To take the pressure off competitive skating and instead compete for the fun and adrenaline of it. When she skates, she has this carefree, edgy attitude to her, which makes her even more entertaining to watch. While watching her skate, my knowledge was limited to the anime Yuri On Ice, but her programs are filled with so much heart and soul, I didn’t need to know anything to enjoy them. She really is the embodiment of doing things based on vibes and plot, while also working hard and having the passion to get you anywhere. Like, what a girl boss move it is to come out of retirement, compete at the Olympics for fun, and come out with a gold medal!

Not only is she incredibly talented, but she has also inspired so much female empowerment and generational camaraderie. While watching the Olympics, I can see that she is abundantly proud and happy for the other women accomplishing their scores. The joy I feel from watching successful women supporting successful women is unmatched in a time when any sense of pride and empowerment is needed. In her interviews, she unapologetically acts her age with her humor and quick wit, which brings in a fresh twist and viewpoint to a sport I previously thought was all strict lines and seriousness. She is undoubtedly the Gen Z icon we needed in this sport; the amount of edits on TikTok speak for themselves. Since discovering who she was and how relatable she is, I realized that life really is what you make of it. I can’t wait to see her and the rest of the U.S. women’s Olympic team at the next Winter Olympics.