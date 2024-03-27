The Reality of Having a Pet in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

The change from high school to college is a momentous shift in the day to day life of an average teenager. Not to mention that some of them are from out of state or even out of the country. Throw a pet within the mix, and it gets a little bit tougher. It depends on the person and their circumstances, but in this article, I will be retelling my experience so far.

I debated bringing my cat, Oreo, to college at all, wondering if she would like the change or if it would be too much. I wondered if I was making the right decision for her. Originally, I’m from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. When I first moved down to USF for school, I drove down with my mom in my fish. We had to stuff the car full, bringing all of the cat’s stuff with us. My dad and brother had to bring the cat down on an airplane, which is a whole process in itself.

As a first year who moved in a week before classes started, I had literally zero friends at the time. So it was just me and Oreo against the world. When I started making friends and going to classes, I had to get in the habit of remembering that she was always at home, and that I should not leave alone for too long. Sometimes, I would go on weekend trips, leaving her at home with an ungodly amount of food accessible to her.

Along came winter break, however. I had to go home for a month, so of course I brought the cat. Most of the time in the airport, she stays in a small carrier with a little bit of food and water. But through security, I have to take her out and carry her through the security, getting many stares along the way. Not to mention that she meows her little heart out. An hour before we board, I have to give her a baby pill that makes her sleepy on the plane itself. All in all it is a long process, and I am worried about her wellness the entire time.

But I could never imagine college without her. When I am sad, I cuddle her, no matter how mad she gets at me for it. We go through life together, and I would not have it any other way.