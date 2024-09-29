This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

I haven’t always been the most sensible when it comes to consumption. Whether it was reckless shopping sprees, excessive media, or even indulging in friendships that weren’t quite the right fit. I often found myself overindulging, easily swayed by the endless stream of media, and trends that polluted my mind. This led to me becoming excessively meticulous about everything: from the music I listen to, to the clothes I buy, and even the people I allow into my life, which as a result improved my life significantly. The good news? I emerged with a revamped approach — particularly when it comes to shopping — and let me tell you, it’s been a game changer.

For years, I was fixated on what others were wearing and what was popular, never pausing to consider what I truly loved or wanted. I didn’t have a sense of self. Quarantine marked the peak of my overconsumption: with over 200,000 minutes of Spotify usage, a daily avalanche of packages, and social media feeding me a never-ending parade of must-have items. I am every marketer’s dream target because unfortunately, I’ve succumbed to every advertisement. I ended up spending thousands of dollars on polyester clothes I’d quickly forget about and trendy shoes that were out of style faster than you can say “SALE.” Let’s be honest: a graphic tee from DollsKill isn’t going to improve my life; saving my money would.

By the time I reached my last year of high school, I knew I needed to be more deliberate about what I let into my life. I began unfollowing influencers and cutting down on my social media time, which helped me better understand what truly mattered to me. It turns out, I actually didn’t enjoy wearing skirts, colors, and vintage pieces regardless of their beauty and popularity. I can appreciate the item, but I know I personally wouldn’t get my wear out of them. Therefore, I began collecting very simple pieces. I noticed I unfailingly gravitate towards black pants so I began investing in quality pieces I knew I would cherish for a long time. At the time, I’d been looking for the perfect black trousers for everyday wear and decided to splurge on a pair. To this day, I wear them at least once a week which is why I believe it is often better to invest in quality items rather than settling for cheap alternatives. My experiences have shown me that a dupe will never match the quality or longevity of the real thing. I believe carefully thinking about a purchase to add to your wardrobe brings so much more meaning and significance to it and allows me to truly care for the item and get my use out of it.

A small but pivotal change? I stopped opening emails from clothing brands. These emails were nothing but sirens in my sea of unopened promotional emails, luring me into hours of scrolling and impulsive purchases. By cutting out these temptations, I cured my impulse buys and embraced a more deliberate approach to shopping. Underconsumption isn’t just about buying less, it’s about making conscious choices that truly enhance our lives. It’s about quality over quantity and finding satisfaction in what we already have rather than those that merely clutter our lives.

In a world obsessed with constant consumption, the power of underconsumption offers a breath of fresh air by embracing a more deliberate and thoughtful approach to consumption. So, the next time you’re tempted to add another item to your cart or scroll through endless feeds, remember that sometimes, less truly is more.