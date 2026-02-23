The Interrelationship Between Architecture and Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To many people, architecture and fashion have zero correlation to one another. To them, one is buildings, and the other is clothing. However, if you look deeper, these two things have more in common than one may think.

According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of design is “to make a drawing, pattern, or sketch of,” as well as “to create, fashion, execute, and construct according to a plan.” Architecture and fashion both fall under the category of design, as both use plans and drawings to execute and create art. Similarly, both design fields depend on imagination to even begin the process. Without this creativity and imagination, all forms of architecture would look the same and all forms of fashion would look the same. This allows new ideas to flow into each field and lets them continuously grow to new levels.

Architecture and fashion deal with shaping space, only in two separate ways. Architecture creates walkable space environments that appeal to the emotions of the person traveling through, whereas fashion establishes space with material around a human in a way that appeals to both the wearer and the viewer. Both are very particular when it comes to aesthetics and form, primarily aiming to captivate the audience.

Fashion can also draw inspiration directly from architecture, and vice versa. Take, for example, the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 1992 “Palladio” dress. This dress was designed by Gianfranco Ferré and took inspiration from the Ionic columns associated with Greek architecture. It takes basic architectural principles such as symmetry and structure and translates them into a wearable garment.

Fashion and architecture have an essential interrelationship that allows each to individually flourish while supporting the other at the same time.