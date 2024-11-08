The Importance of Making Reading Accessible

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many people mistakenly believe graphic novels are not a valid form of reading. That somehow, including pictures and drawings in a book, makes it less of a book. I think that’s ridiculous. Graphic novels are simply that — graphic novels. Graphic novels like “On A Sunbeam,” “Maus,” “Gender Queer,” and “Smile” balance their mature concepts alongside captivating visuals that draw in their reader’s attention. I’d argue that by illustrating stories through drawings and comics, you are bringing your audience further into your world more than a paragraph ever could, like a perfect mix of movie magic and written literature. This creative way of writing and publishing narratives can be for all age groups. That’s right, graphic novels aren’t just for kids! So many adult and young adult graphic novels create empowering and compelling stories. The only difference is that instead of reading reactions, you see them! Just because graphic novels are different from your average method of reading doesn’t mean they aren’t still comprehensive and engaging forms of literature. I’ve seen too many times where parents will ban their children from reading graphic novels before they even understand what a graphic novel entails. Most of the time, they don’t even realize there’s a difference between literature with pictures and picture books! (I know this because I worked at my local library for over a year.)

Pictures and drawings are a fantastic way of creating enticing engagement for your reader. Additionally, it’s a terrific way to build comprehension skills and learn new words because you have something to compare it to. Graphic novels can also help people who struggle with dyslexia or picturing events in their head, those with memory issues, or those who have difficulty engaging with reading when it’s a bunch of words on a page. Not to mention the main factor: it’s fun!

Reading should be fun and shouldn’t be dismissed because it is. We want our communities to read because reading comprehension is a fundamental skill in our society. We use it daily to dissect news articles, work assignments, papers, ads, and even day-to-day communication. That is how we are independent, how we progress, and how we communicate and understand each other. Anything that aids in that fight is significant. As you might expect, I love graphic novels. I find that they are some of the most engaging, beautifully illustrated pieces of adult literature. As an artist and writer, I believe that graphic novels combine two of the most expressive mediums into a dance of passion and storytelling. But graphic novels aren’t the only forms of reading commonly dismissed.

Far too many times, people diminish the significance of audiobooks and digital reading, claiming it’s not “actually reading.” However, I’d argue that just because a format is different, especially if it’s altered to be more accessible, doesn’t mean it isn’t the same. You wouldn’t say to someone reading a book with super tiny print that they aren’t “actually reading,” so why would you say that to someone with large print or to someone reading on a tablet? People still read newspaper articles, so why can’t you read audiobooks? You absorb all the exact words that would be apparent physically, so what difference does it actually make? Does that mean blind people can’t read, people who can’t hold a book can’t read, or people who are too busy driving to sit down every day and read? No! Reading is reading, and just because it looks different doesn’t mean it’s any less than.

If you are someone who still thinks you can’t read an audiobook, maybe it’s because you absorb literature better by seeing it; you know what that is? An accessible change. Your reading isn’t less than because you have to see your words to read, so why would someone hearing their words be any different? Honestly, I’d encourage everyone to read at least one audiobook or graphic novel in their life. I think you’ll find that you’re missing out on such an expansive form of reading. Engaging media should not be pushed aside because it’s engaging; that’s just silly. Overall, it is my belief that we should be working to support each other and our reading habits. Now more than ever, we need to be able to lift each other up to ensure we don’t lose that independence and the power that reading and community bring us.