The Driver Era Concert: Another Reason Why USF is the Best

I still remember the first concert I ever went to.

Music has always been a huge part of my life but live music holds a special place in my heart. The first concert I ever went to was my small-town Florida Georgia Line Concert with my family. I still remember the food vendors and the cool band T-shirt I got as a keepsake.

My love for concerts only grew with the freedom I had in college. Over the past year, I’ve gone to five concerts including Drake/J. Cole, SZA, Chase Atlantic, Bryson Tiller, and most recently The Driver Era.

Moving to Tampa has given me the ability to see so many of my favorite artists that I’ve dreamt of seeing for so many years.

What’s even better is that the University of South Florida holds concerts at the Yuengling Center throughout the year. These concerts vary from well-known artists to smaller indie groups. Additionally, USF students have so many benefits when it comes to attending these concerts.

Typically, because they are held at a smaller venue, the prices of tickets are pretty affordable. My friends and I booked the tickets to The Driver Era Concert on a whim after seeing that the tickets were only $20.

These 20-dollar tickets gave us a clear view of the artists and the vibes were electric as we looked over and saw “GO BULLS” plastered throughout the building. Ross and Rocky Lynch were able to put on an incredible show.

From the incredible camera work through a ’90s webcam, the audience watched as the camera was passed around to various band members. We watched the performers dance, drum, and sing firsthand and up close. The sets swiftly changed through each song but flowed as if The Driver Era was telling a story.

As you listened to each song, you were transported to a different setting from park benches to looking through windows, the camera work was incredible.

Not only do the discounted tickets and the amazing performances provide major advantages to attending one of these concerts but the parking is also a perk. Whether you are a USF student that owns a parking pass or an on-campus student, you can park for free and not get stuck in the typical concert traffic.

It’s a great activity for on-campus and off-campus housing students. USF isn’t surrounded by a lot of nightlife activities for students at a reachable distance. Many USF students don’t have access to a car so these concerts make way to an accessible and incredible time for everyone!

If you’re a live music lover like me, then definitely take advantage of these concert opportunities. You can be balling on a budget and still enjoy USF events such as these.