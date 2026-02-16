The Benefits of a Decade-Long Friendship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can proudly say that my best friend has been my closest friend for eleven years. Yeah, eleven whole years, and she hasn’t gotten sick of me yet! That honestly must be some kind of record for me. I know I can present myself as a lot to deal with, and most of the time I probably am. But for my best friend, I am enough and that’s all that matters. She has stuck by my side through some of the most tragic moments of my life, and she’s also been right next to me for some of the best. Without her, I wouldn’t have come as far. Here’s why I recommend having a decade-long friendship.

One reason is that they’re an unshakeable support system. After ten years, your friend knows you inside and out. They’ve seen your highs, your lows, and everything in between, and they still choose to be there. That kind of loyalty means you have someone who will always show up for you, even when life gets messy. It’s like having a personal cheerleader, therapist, and partner-in-crime all rolled into one. I know that when things get tough, my best friend is only a phone call away, and that is one of the many reasons I’m grateful for her.

Not only are they always there, but there’s comfort in being yourself. With a long-time friend, you don’t have to put on a mask or pretend to be perfect. A decade-long friendship means your quirks, awkward phases, and “What the hell was I thinking?” moments are all safe with them. They love you for you, even on the days you’re a little too much. For me, I never have to hide who I am. She likes me, quirks and all.

Having a best friend means you have someone you can confide in. When you’ve been friends for a decade, trust isn’t just earned, it’s woven into your history together. You can be honest, vulnerable, and sometimes messy, and know that your friend will never betray that trust. It’s a kind of safety that’s rare and invaluable. My best friend is like a vault of all my secrets and embarrassing moments. She takes what I say and keeps it locked away, only for her and me to know. I trust her with everything and I hope she feels the same.



My best friend and I have memories to last us a lifetime. After eleven years of friendship, we have a treasure trove of inside jokes, embarrassing stories, and unforgettable adventures. These shared memories become almost like a shorthand for your relationship; a simple look or a half-sentence can make you both laugh like no time has passed at all. My best friend and I are constantly reminiscing about moments we shared in middle school or the Christmas Eve Eve sleepovers we’ve had. We have so many memories together, and each time we hang out, we are constantly creating new, lasting ones.

She’s also seen me at each stage of my life. Watching each other grow up gives your friendship depth. You can reflect on how far you’ve come and how much you’ve changed, and your friend will have been there for it all. They can remind you of who you were, who you are, and maybe even who you want to be. Recently, I was having some doubts about whether I was meant for my career and if I was even going to be good at it, and my best friend was right there telling me that I was meant to be a teacher and that even though it seems rough right now, she knows I’ll surpass my goals and be the best version of me.

After so many years, my best friend can finish my sentences, read my mind, and understand my thought process without explanation. It’s like having a permanent life decoder; someone who knows what you mean even when words fail. We are constantly saying the same thing at the same time or finishing each other’s sentences like we are in a flow state. Having her around is like having someone who gets every facet of my being, and it makes me feel safe and at home.

Friendships like mine are hard to come by, but when you find them, hold them tight and don’t let them go. Knowing someone for such a big chunk of time truly gives you comfort on even the worst days. Without my best friend, I’d probably be a shell of a human, just wandering around waiting for someone like her to come along. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have her, and I don’t plan on losing her anytime soon.

We constantly have to disprove rumors that we’re dating, which I think is the mark of a true friendship. There’s no one else I’d rather be called a lesbian with. I’ve found my maid of honor, the aunt to my children, and my lifelong best friend. I love her with my whole heart. Reese, you’re truly one of a kind, but if there was another version of you, it would be me. Thank you for always being here, through the epic highs and lows of high school football (one of our many inside jokes). I love you.