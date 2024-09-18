The Art of the Playlist: How Music Heals the Soul

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Music is a big part of my life, as are many of you that may be reading this right now. Growing up, my life has been a roller coaster of emotions and bumps in the road, but one thing has remained consistent for me: music. It’s always been like a best friend that has never left my side. Whenever I feel down, or happy, or even just indifferent, I open my Spotify, turn on one of the many (almost too many) playlists I have, and just let myself be. Being so into music has not only healed me in ways that I could never imagine, but it has also made me much more productive! Not only that, with the rise of streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, this same healing is at the fingertips of people around the world!

It’s no secret that music is one of the keys to happiness and a better mood. Most times, music helps to reduce stress, boost your mood, and help you focus and keep a peace of mind. In fact, in a 2013 study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology, it was found that listening to upbeat music and genres such as pop and EDM could help people boost their mood and their overall happiness in just two weeks! Personally, it has also been like a kind of therapy. Every time I turn on my favorite song while I’m driving, studying, or just laying on my bed staring at the ceiling, I feel like I’m at ease, ready to slay the day away like no one else has. Music is an art form that I feel universally brings people together through one pure shared connection: their love for the material. This is what makes it so powerful. Whether you are happy or sad, going through a breakup or celebrating your best friend’s birthday, the one connection between all of these is music!

Despite this being such a big conversation, I feel like people also underestimate the effect building your own playlist has on your productivity. I have prided myself on building way too many unnecessary playlists, but it has helped me in so many ways! Generally, it is also supported that music helps to increase productivity and focus on your work and your daily tasks. In a study done by Forbes, “81% [of people polled] listen [to music] daily, and 78% believe listening makes them more productive”. With the rise of streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and more, playlists specifically aimed at studying or general productivity — such as lo-fi music, classical and jazz playlists, and more– are more popular than ever. Most of these playlists are found in what are called “soundscapes”, and to me, these soundscapes can be anything. Having the soundtrack to my life blasting in my AirPods has made me feel like the main character walking down my college campus, but it has also allowed me to really lock in and finish most of the tasks that I had been piling up for the last few days (or maybe even weeks). It has also proven successful in the workforce as a whole. In a study done on its own tech workers at ElectricAI, over 1,000 tech employees were surveyed and 81% of employees said that music helped increase their productivity. Not only that, but certain genres and playlists helped them more, with the top 3 being lo-fi, pop, and K-pop. At least for me, my playlist largely consists of K-pop and pop as well, and the upbeat nature of these genres helps me hone in on what I’m doing and to focus. In the car is where I end up cranking up the hard-hitters and the bangers, the ones that have the bass that vibrates my car down the highway. Different genres in my playlist get me into the mood for what I’m doing, and allowing for that extra productivity has healed me in a way that I really needed for some of my busiest days. Looking at my playlist and seeing my full list of songs and choosing one for the vibe makes me feel amazing, and that is the true beauty of music and having a full and complete playlist.

Before I go, I want to be able to put my favorite songs and song recommendations out there for anyone building their own playlists! Additionally, I want to give some recommendations from the other beautiful girls in my own Her Campus chapter, who made a collaborative playlist together!

My Recommendations:

“Chk Chk Boom” by Stray Kids

“Cola” by Lana del Rey

“Sympathy is a knife” by Charli XCX

“Honey” by Troye Sivan

“November” by Tyler, the Creator

“Good Life” by Sammy Rae and the Friends

“Amsterdam” by Imagine Dragons

“Mountain Sound” by Of Monsters and Men

“Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan

“Guilty as Sin?” By Taylor Swift

Some Her Campus Recommendations: