Welcome to December — a month marking the beginning of winter, bringing with it colder weather, less sunlight, and maybe even some snow! There’s so much to look forward to, and the excitement of the winter holidays is certainly at the forefront of many people’s minds. While many are eager to usher in the holiday season, winter can also bring holiday stress and, perhaps, even a case of the winter blues. If you’re one of those who hopes for the winter to fly by quickly or just wants to “romanticize” the season, the Danish idea of “hygge” may be just what you need.

So, what exactly is “hygge”? The Scandinavian concept of hygge (pronounced hoo-gah) is all about embracing coziness, warmth, and enjoying the simple things that make life a little brighter — a way of living that is perfectly suited for the winter months. Denmark, being one of the northernmost countries, has had thousands of years to perfect the ways in which its people handle the cold winters from the comfort of their homes.

One of the most important aspects of hygge is creating a comfortable and cozy atmosphere. Danes swear by using candles with soft light to relax; bright overhead lights simply can’t bring the same peace and ambiance as a flickering flame. It’s also important to cut out distractions, such as trading your phone for a good book and cozying up with a hot drink. Hygge is all about being present and enjoying your peace, so take a moment to settle in and relax. Many Danes even have what is called a “hyggekrog,” which is essentially a cozy place to sit, such as a little nook or a comfy chair.

It’s also recommended to surround yourself with the people you love, promoting even more inner peace and contentment. Having family and friends around to play games, socialize, or share a nice meal perfectly encapsulates the togetherness of the hygge lifestyle. There are even specialized games (one of which is simply called “The Hygge Game”) designed with hygge in mind! These games guide deeper and more thought-provoking conversations, making for a relaxing and enjoyable time.

Hygge can be practiced even in warmer regions! It’s a state of mind and a way of life; anyone can find comfort in their home regardless of the temperature outside. In the busy world we live in today, everyone could use a little hygge!