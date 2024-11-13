This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Thanksgiving is different for everyone. Some people see it as just another day, while others see it as a day to stuff themselves full of turkey. For me, it’s a day to spend time with my family and to be thankful for having them in my life.

Since before I can remember, my family has gotten together to eat Thanksgiving lunch or dinner. Those were the good old days, when we sat in the living room and watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade while circling gifts we wanted for Christmas in magazines. Unfortunately, life changes, and, unfortunately, we have to grow up. It’s a part of life that everyone experiences.

As the youngest in my family, I watched my two brothers move on with their lives, going to college and finding their now-wives. As a result, some years they weren’t able to be at Thanksgiving anymore. It just wasn’t the same, and it still makes me sad to think about. But now, it’s my turn. Because of my schedule this semester, I must stay in Florida rather than traveling home. I’m not able to go home to be with my parents and siblings.

I feel kind of guilty about it, but I don’t have a choice. Luckily, I have some family down here in Florida that I am going to spend it with. At the same time, I realize that others don’t, and that I am fortunate. I think it’s important to realize that although it may not be my first choice during the holiday, I should still be grateful for the opportunity to spend time with others within my family.