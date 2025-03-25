Sun-Ray Cinema: Behind the Ruins of a Former Retail Giant

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

As a freshman at USF, I am always looking for new activities and places to explore near campus. So when I heard there would be a movie theater opening at University Mall, I was very intrigued to see what the atmosphere would be. After all, University Mall is known by USF students for its eerily empty mood, and I was curious to see if the theater would be reflective of that, or if it would have a different tone entirely. All of this to say, I was very excited to check out Sun-Ray Cinema.

On Tuesdays, Sun-Ray Cinema offers five dollar tickets for any film, so that’s when I decided to go. Upon entering, I was very happy to note how the lobby was decorated, especially near the concession area. It was atmospherically lit, with colorfully painted walls and a photo booth. Sun-Ray Cinema offers a full menu, ranging from classic movie theater popcorn, to the humorously named “Wildly Inauthentic Cuban” sandwich. After my concessions were ordered, I was instructed to take a seat in my assigned theater, where my food would then be delivered to me. The affordable ticket and concession prices combined with its close proximity to campus makes for an incredibly convenient movie-going experience.

Aside from convenience, Sun-Ray Cinema works to provide a very enjoyable and memorable viewing experience for their guests. The screen and sound were of very high quality, the seats were comfortable and newly installed, and everything was topped off with a very friendly and helpful staff.

From the hospitality to the theaters themselves, Sun-Ray Cinema is a great place to visit on a rainy-day off, and has the potential to bring new life to the University Mall. If you are looking for something fun to do while staying close to campus and supporting a local business, then I highly recommend seeing a movie at Sun-Ray Cinema!